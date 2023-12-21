Van Halen In the Studio For 'OU812' Anniversary - 2023 In Review

Van Halen In the Studio For 'OU812' Anniversary was a top 23 story of May 2023: The 35th anniversary of Van Halen's "OU812" is being celebrated by the syndicated radio show In The Studio With Redbeard: The Stories Behind History's Greatest Rock Bands.

Redbeard shared, "OU812 by Van Halen topped the US sales chart in Summer 1988, the band's second with this line-up in what eventually would become a string of four Billboard #1 albums in a row. It was a boom time for Eighties hard rock popularity, and the period is captured like a Polaroid snapshot in my time capsule of a classic rock interview featuring the late Eddie Van Halen, Alex Van Halen, Michael Anthony, and Sammy Hagar, returning for his second round with America's most popular hard rock band then as lead singer/songwriter with Van Halen.

"A lot of tequila has run under the bridge since then, but even the wallop of thirty-five year old mescal can't alter the fact that these guys were having too much fun at that point. Van Halen fans were selling out football stadiums coast to coast and gobbling up more than 4,000,000 copies of OU812, containing 'Black and Blue'; 'Feels So Good'( suffering under a dated '80s keyboard arrangement and begging now for a revisit); 'AFU' (fabulous guitar licks from Eddie Van Halen, reminding me why we hold the late Van Halen sibling in such high regard ); 'When It's Love'; 'Cabo Wabo';'Finish What You've Started', and 'Mine All Mine'." Stream the episode here.

