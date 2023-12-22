.

Steelheart Frontman Postponed Dates To Recovery From Heart Procedure - 2023 In Review

12-22-2023
Steelheart Frontman Postponed Dates To Recovery From Heart Procedure - 2023 In Review

(For The Win) Steelheart Frontman Postponed Dates To Recovery From Heart Procedure was a top 23 story of June 2023: Steelheart frontman Miljenko Matijevic has been forced to postpone some upcoming tour dates due to complications from a recent surgery. Following the surgery, doctors found a hole in his heart, known as a PFO (Patent Foramen Ovale).

Much like those of Bret Michaels (Poison) and Hailey Baldwin-Bieber, the PFO caused a mini-stroke. The good news is that his physicians caught it in time, and his health and overall condition are improving steadily.

His team and fans alike are looking forward to a successful outcome of the upcoming procedure he is having to correct the problem. Until then, Miljenko will be taking things very slowly, with and abundance of caution and care.

Thank you for all of your kind words and well-wishes for Miljenko as he heals.

Related Stories
Steelheart Frontman Postponed Dates To Recovery From Heart Procedure - 2023 In Review

Steelheart Frontman Postpones Dates To Recovery From Heart Procedure

Singled Out: Steelheart's Trust In Love

News > Steelheart

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Motley Crue Forced To Cancel New Year's Eve Concert- Bring Me The Horizon Part Ways With Longtime Member- more

AC/DC's Full Power Trip Festival Performance Multi-Cam Video Goes Online- Paul Di'Anno Postpones Dates To Work On Walking Again- more

Reviews

Santa's Jukebox Part 2

Holiday Gift Guide: Last Minute Gifts - Music And More!

Holiday Gift Guide: More Rock Reads - Queen, Fleetwood Mac, David Bowie and Sammy Hagar

Holiday Gift Guide: More Stocking Stuffers

Holiday Gift Guide: Stocking Stuffers

Latest News

Motley Crue Forced To Cancel New Year's Eve Concert

Bring Me The Horizon Part Ways With Longtime Member

Motley Crue and Van Halen win 2023 hennemusic Rock News Awards

Singled Out: The Last King's Ancient Master

Social Distortion's Mike Ness Underwent Cancer Surgery - 2023 In Review

David Lee Roth Shared New Recording Of Van Halen Classic 'Atomic Punk' - 2023 In Review

Rush Icon Alex Lifeson In Foo Fighters' Chris Shiflett Debut Podcast Episode - 2023 In Review

Guns N' Roses Performed Rare Tracks At 2023 Tour Launch - 2023 In Review