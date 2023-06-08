Steelheart Frontman Postpones Dates To Recovery From Heart Procedure

(For The Win) Steelheart frontman Miljenko Matijevic has been forced to postpone some upcoming tour dates due to complications from a recent surgery. Following the surgery, doctors found a hole in his heart, known as a PFO (Patent Foramen Ovale).
Much like those of Bret Michaels (Poison) and Hailey Baldwin-Bieber, the PFO caused a mini-stroke. The good news is that his physicians caught it in time, and his health and overall condition are improving steadily.
His team and fans alike are looking forward to a successful outcome of the upcoming procedure he is having to correct the problem. Until then, Miljenko will be taking things very slowly, with and abundance of caution and care.
Thank you for all of your kind words and well-wishes for Miljenko as he heals.
