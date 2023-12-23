Queen Evolve Another One Bites The Dust On The Greatest Live - 2023 In Review

(hennemusic) Queen Evolve Another One Bites The Dust On The Greatest Live was a top 23 story of June 2023: Queen explore how they evolved their 1980 hit, "Another One Bites The Dust", for the concert stage on the latest episode of the weekly series The Greatest Live.
Never satisfied to simply standing on stage and recreating their studio recordings note-for-note, Queen have always seized the opportunity to improvise on even their biggest hits.
Queen's live musicianship means no song is set in stone. Improvs erupt, outros are jammed out, arrangements are bent out of shape and audiences are brought into the mix as backup singers - all with Freddie Mercury effortlessly controlling the impulsive push and pull.
Nowhere is Queen's free-form approach to performance better demonstrated than in this week's archive footage from the first of their two nights at Wembley Stadium in July 1986, in which the band settles into an impromptu groove of fan-favourite single "Another One Bites The Dust", allowing Mercury to demonstrate his mastery at playing with a crowd.
When John Deacon first presented his iconic bassline at Munich's Musicland Studios, it was deceptively simple: just three notes played on a single string, but already pulsing with potential.
"I listened to a lot of soul music when I was in school and I've always been interested in that sort of music," Deacon told Bassist & Bass Techniques. "I'd been wanting to do a track like Another One Bites The Dust for a while, but originally all I had was the line and the bass riff. I could hear it as a song for dancing but had no idea it would become as big as it did."
Watch the band's 1986 performance of "Another One Bites The Dust" at Wembley Stadium here.
Queen's Brian May Reveals Origins Of Star Fleet Project - 2023 In Review
Queen's Brian May Expanded Star Fleet Project ft. Eddie Van Halen - 2023 In Review
Queensryche Go AI With 'Nocturnal Light' Video
Queen Guitarist Brian May Knighted By King Charles III - 2023 In Review
KISS Schedule The First Avatar Show- Stone Sour On Hold Over 'Irreconcilable Differences' Says Corey Taylor- more
Motley Crue Forced To Cancel New Year's Eve Concert- Bring Me The Horizon Part Ways With Longtime Member- more
Holiday Gift Guide: Last Minute Gifts - Music And More!
Holiday Gift Guide: More Rock Reads - Queen, Fleetwood Mac, David Bowie and Sammy Hagar
Holiday Gift Guide: More Stocking Stuffers
Holiday Gift Guide: Stocking Stuffers
KISS Schedule The First Avatar Show
Stone Sour On Hold Over 'Irreconcilable Differences' Says Corey Taylor
Duff McKagan Reacts To Shout Out From Bob Dylan
Singled Out: Eleyet McConnell's Gettin' By
Guns N' Roses In The Recording Studio In Norway - 2023 In Review
Iron Maiden Frontman Does Not Want Rock Hall Induction - 2023 In Review
Foo Fighters Played Surprise Set At Glastonbury Festival - 2023 In Review
Def Leppard And Sammy To Receive Stars On Hollywood Walk Of Fame - 2023 In Review