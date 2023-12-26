Queen In The Studio For 50th Anniversary - 2023 In Review

Queen In The Studio For 50th Anniversary was a top 23 story of July 2023: The 50th anniversary of Queen's debut album is being celebrated by the syndicated radio show In The Studio With Redbeard: The Stories Behind History's Greatest Rock Bands.

Redbeard had this to say, "We are celebrating an historic milestone in rock history: the fiftieth anniversary of the release of the first Queen album! To mark the occasion, Brian May and Roger Taylor of Queen join me here In the Studio to recall the early recordings and London club days with the embryonic quartet, on its way to rewriting the rock record books.

"After two studio albums and a trial-by-fire legendary US tour supporting lovable Mott the Hoople, London-based Queen headlining the Rainbow Theatre for the first time in late March 1974 were so impressive in concert that when they booked the same venue in November later that same year to premiere their third studio album, Sheer Heart Attack, the young foursome had to add a second night.

"Recording the performance on audio and film almost fifty years ago was a daunting task, both technologically and financially. Live recording was much more art than science then, with no do-overs, no digital tricks, nowhere to hide. Not that this tightly rehearsed band, comprised of singing drummer Roger Taylor, gifted guitarist/singer Brian May, shy bass player/ singer John Deacon, and unforgettable frontman vocalist Freddie Mercury, needed any augmentation.

"Apparently in the mid-1970s you could go into a British cinema to watch a forgettable Burt Reynolds movie and also see the entire Queen concert before the main attraction, yet the audio tapes from none of the three nights at the Rainbow were ever released until four decades later. By including the entire March Live at the Rainbow '74 show on disc one and the November performances on a second disc, you can actually witness Queen's rapid ascent to the throne of rock royalty.

"Yet Roger Taylor reveals here In the Studio in this classic rock interview that all was not well with the rock royal family. The guys were flat broke without knowing where the money was going. And Brian May confesses that all was not well with his health, either. May contracted hepatitis while on tour in America, requiring hospitalization. But while recording Sheer Heart Attack containing 'Now I'm Here','Stone Cold Crazy' and Queen's first bonafide hit 'Killer Queen' ( US #12 on Billboard album sales chart, #2 in the UK) in London over the Summer of 1974, May collapsed with an even more life-threatening chronic colon condition that nearly killed him. Find out in this In the Studio classic rock interview.

"Meanwhile Brian & Roger give us the backstory on such early Queen songs as 'Keep Yourself Alive' and 'Doing All Right' from the debut ;'Now I'm Here', 'Stone Cold Crazy', and 'Killer Queen' from Sheer Heart Attack; and some amazing early live performances from the London Hammersmith Odeon. Don't miss Queen's golden jubilee, part one, with Brian May and Roger Taylor." Stream the episode here.

Related Stories

Queen Evolve Another One Bites The Dust On The Greatest Live - 2023 In Review

Queen's Brian May Reveals Origins Of Star Fleet Project - 2023 In Review

Queen's Brian May Expanded Star Fleet Project ft. Eddie Van Halen - 2023 In Review

Queensryche Go AI With 'Nocturnal Light' Video

News > Queen