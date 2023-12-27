Wolfgang On Likelihood of Eddie Van Halen Tribute Show - 2023 In Review

Wolfgang On Likelihood of Eddie Van Halen Tribute Show was a top 23 story of July 2023: Wolfgang does not see the discussed Eddie Van Halen tribute concert happening, but he does say that the tribute shows for late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins gave him some closure.
The Mammoth WVH mastermind was a member of Van Halen following their reunion with David Lee Roth, but he does not perform songs from the band during the sets for his solo band.
He did however play "Panama", "Hot For Teacher" and "On Fire" at the Taylor Hawkins tribute concerts that took place last year, which also saw the surviving member of Rush take the stage together.
Total Guitar recently spoke with Wolfgang and he was asked about the idea of the tribute show to his late father. He responded, "Unfortunately, with the way Van Halen operates and has operated, I don't think it's possible.
"With Foo Fighters and what they pulled off with the Taylor Hawkins tributes, the whole organization from the ground up is very rooted in not too much personnel. With Van Halen and all of the history behind it, there may be a bit too much of that to be put aside for what should happen."
"Personally, I feel like I got my closure when I played the Taylor Hawkins tributes, because - at least just for me - they were just as much about my dad as they were Taylor."
There Is Not Going To Be A Van Halen Reunion Says Sammy Hagar - 2023 In Review
David Lee Roth Shares 'The Road To The US Festival' Documentary - 2023 In Review
Def Leppard And Sammy To Receive Stars On Hollywood Walk Of Fame - 2023 In Review
Motley Crue and Van Halen win 2023 hennemusic Rock News Awards
Paramore Take Down Official Website and Wipe Social Media Accounts- Green Day To Rock Small Stage Concert- more
Ozzy Osbourne Reacts To Death Hoaxes and Vows To Return To The Stage- Rolling Stones Score Christmas No. 1- more
Holiday Gift Guide: Last Minute Gifts - Music And More!
Holiday Gift Guide: More Rock Reads - Queen, Fleetwood Mac, David Bowie and Sammy Hagar
Holiday Gift Guide: More Stocking Stuffers
Paramore Take Down Official Website and Wipe Social Media Accounts
Green Day To Rock Small Stage Concert
Mick Mars Already Has Material For Second Solo Album
Joe Bonamassa Releases 'Guitar Man' Documentary Free for the Holidays
Metallica Deliver '72 Seasons End Of The Year Drop'
Furnace Fest: The End Of An Era Initial Lineup Announced
Eagles Founding Member Randy Meisner Dead At 77 - 2023 In Review
Slash Weighs In On Guns N' Roses Biopic Idea - 2023 In Review