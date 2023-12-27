Zach Bryan Made Chart History With 'Something In The Orange' - 2023 In Review

Zach Bryan Made Chart History With 'Something In The Orange' was a top 23 story of July 2023: (Warner) Zach Bryan's "Something In The Orange" is now officially the longest charting country single for a male artist on Billboard's Hot 100 at an astounding 65 consecutive weeks.
The evergreen track, currently #18, surpasses Carrie Underwood's "Before he Cheats" to become the second longest-charting country song of all time, following Leann Rimes "How Do I Live," at 69 straight weeks. Bryan's hit single was certified 4x platinum by the RIAA in June and continues to command its upward trajectory.
"Something In The Orange," the top 10 Most Streamed Song in the US in 2022, is the hit single from his chart-topping, platinum-certified Warner Records debut album AMERICAN HEARTBREAK that remained in the top 10 in the US for more than a year after its initial release. To date, Bryan has accrued in excess of 6.3 billion global streams and 11 total RIAA track and album certifications.
Zach Bryan's New Album Comes To Vinyl and CD
Zach Bryan Announces New 'Quittin Time' Tour Dates
Zach Bryan Streams 'Boys Of Faith' EP
Zach Bryan Spends Second Week At No. 1 On Billboard 200
Paramore Take Down Official Website and Wipe Social Media Accounts- Green Day To Rock Small Stage Concert- more
Ozzy Osbourne Reacts To Death Hoaxes and Vows To Return To The Stage- Rolling Stones Score Christmas No. 1- more
Holiday Gift Guide: Last Minute Gifts - Music And More!
Holiday Gift Guide: More Rock Reads - Queen, Fleetwood Mac, David Bowie and Sammy Hagar
Holiday Gift Guide: More Stocking Stuffers
Paramore Take Down Official Website and Wipe Social Media Accounts
Green Day To Rock Small Stage Concert
Mick Mars Already Has Material For Second Solo Album
Joe Bonamassa Releases 'Guitar Man' Documentary Free for the Holidays
Metallica Deliver '72 Seasons End Of The Year Drop'
Furnace Fest: The End Of An Era Initial Lineup Announced
Eagles Founding Member Randy Meisner Dead At 77 - 2023 In Review
Slash Weighs In On Guns N' Roses Biopic Idea - 2023 In Review