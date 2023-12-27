Zach Bryan Made Chart History With 'Something In The Orange' - 2023 In Review

Zach Bryan Made Chart History With 'Something In The Orange' was a top 23 story of July 2023: (Warner) Zach Bryan's "Something In The Orange" is now officially the longest charting country single for a male artist on Billboard's Hot 100 at an astounding 65 consecutive weeks.

The evergreen track, currently #18, surpasses Carrie Underwood's "Before he Cheats" to become the second longest-charting country song of all time, following Leann Rimes "How Do I Live," at 69 straight weeks. Bryan's hit single was certified 4x platinum by the RIAA in June and continues to command its upward trajectory.

"Something In The Orange," the top 10 Most Streamed Song in the US in 2022, is the hit single from his chart-topping, platinum-certified Warner Records debut album AMERICAN HEARTBREAK that remained in the top 10 in the US for more than a year after its initial release. To date, Bryan has accrued in excess of 6.3 billion global streams and 11 total RIAA track and album certifications.

