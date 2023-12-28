Heart Reunite For Pre-New Year's Eve Show In Highland, Ca

Legendary sister rockers Heart reunited for their first concert together since 2019 when they took the stage at the Yaamava' Resort & Casino in Highland, Ca on Wednesday night (Dec. 27th).

The show was the first of a string of concert that Ann and Nancy Wilson led band have planned for this week. They will next rock Palm Desert, Ca tonight, followed by a hometown New Year's Eve performance in Seattle.

For Wednesday night's concert they rocked a 14-song set that was launched with "Bebe La Strange" and they wrapped up with an encore performance of the Led Zeppelin classic "Stairway To Heaven", according to Setlist.fm. Check out fan filmed video from the show here.

