Queen Revisit An Unforgettable Moment On The Greatest Live - 2023 In Review

(hennemusic) Queen Revisit An Unforgettable Moment On The Greatest Live was a top 23 story of Aug 2023: Queen revisit an unforgettable moment in history on the latest episode of the weekly series The Greatest Live. As one of rock's first truly international bands, Queen have never let the language barrier stand in their way. Having already blazed a trail to South America at the dawn of the '80s, the lineup broke new ground again on that decade's Magic Tour, journeying to Hungary for a sell-out show at Budapest's Népstadion.

Before a note was even played, the show on July 27th, 1986 was loaded with significance, representing the first concert performed by a stadium-league Western European rock band behind the Iron Curtain.

"We like going places where it's a challenge," noted Brian May - and that certainly applied to a country where Communist strongman György Lázár still held sway.

As seen in the following year's film release, "Queen: Live In Budapest" (later repackaged as "Hungarian Rhapsody"), the Népstadion crowd were word-perfect as the band rolled out the hits (the government's "lenient restriction on audience behaviour" allowed singing and clapping, if not smoking and drinking).

This week's episode of Queen The Greatest Live captures the electrifying moment when Freddie Mercury and Brian May paused their customary acoustic mini-set for a surprise rendition of the traditional Hungarian folk song, "Tavaszi Szél Vizet Áraszt" (its title roughly translating as "Spring Wind Floods Water").

Get more details and stream the live concert footage here.

