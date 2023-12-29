Metallica Share 'Master Of Puppets' Video From Historic Concert

Metallica have shared a pro-shot video of their performance of their classic song "Master Of Puppets" from their very first concert in Saudi Arabia, that took place on December 14th in Riyadh where the band headlined the first night of the Soundstorm Festival.
Last month the metal giants announced the special appearance and said via socal media, "We're not done with 2023 just yet, as an amazing opportunity has just come our way to perform at a major festival that we have never played in a part of the world we rarely get to visit.
"We're excited to announce that on Thursday, December 14 we'll be the first hard rock band to ever play at @MDLBeast's Soundstorm Festival in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia."
