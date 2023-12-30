Zach Bryan Tops The Billboard 200 With Self-Titled Album - 2023 In Review

Zach Bryan Tops The Billboard 200 With Self-Titled Album was a top 23 story of September 2023: (Warner) Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter-producer Zach Bryan's critically acclaimed new album, Zach Bryan, debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 with a total consumption of 199.56k. Additionally, the album also entered at the #1 spot on Billboard's Top Country Album, Top Rock & Alternative Album, Top Rock Album, Top Americana/Folk Album charts and #3 on the Album Sales chart. Upon release on August 25, all 16 songs from the self-written and produced album charted on Billboard's Top 20, and topped Spotify, iTunes, and iTunes Country simultaneously.

A number of songs from Zach Bryan have already made their presence felt - "I Remember Everything," his collaboration with Kacey Musgraves, reached #1 on Spotify US Top 200 and #1 on Apple Music Global and US. Other collaborative tracks "Hey Driver" featuring The War and Treaty and "Spotless" featuring The Lumineers also reached the Top 10. The album immediately impacted charts around the world including #1 in Canada and #2 in Australia and Ireland.

It follows the massive success of Bryan's past releases that have demonstrated incredible staying power on the charts. His Grammy-nominated anthem "Something In The Orange," is now the longest-charting country single for a male artist on Billboard's Hot 100, and is RIAA certified 5x Platinum. "Oklahoma Smokeshow" and "Heading South" are both Platinum, while 13 other tracks, including "Revival" and "Highway Boys," have gone Gold.

