Metallica Share Video Of 'Fuel' From Detroit Concert

(hennemusic) Metallica is sharing video of a performance of its 1997 track, "Fuel" from a November 10 concert at Ford Field in Detroit, MI. The third single from "Reload" was featured on the group's seventh studio album, which debuted at No. 1 on the US Billboard 200 and other countries around the world upon its original release.

The first of two shows in Detroit marked one of the final 2023 concert dates for Metallica as part of the band's ongoing M72 World Tour. The "no repeat weekends" concept - which sees Metallica play two nights in every city it visits while delivering two completely different set lists - saw the group perform 32 different songs from 11 albums during the pair of concerts.

Metallica has been on the road promoting their latest release, "72 Seasons"; the band recorded the project at the group's HQ in San Rafael, CA in 2021 and 2022.

Get more details and stream "Fuel" live from Detroit here.

