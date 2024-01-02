(hennemusic) Metallica is sharing video of a performance of its 1997 track, "Fuel" from a November 10 concert at Ford Field in Detroit, MI. The third single from "Reload" was featured on the group's seventh studio album, which debuted at No. 1 on the US Billboard 200 and other countries around the world upon its original release.
The first of two shows in Detroit marked one of the final 2023 concert dates for Metallica as part of the band's ongoing M72 World Tour. The "no repeat weekends" concept - which sees Metallica play two nights in every city it visits while delivering two completely different set lists - saw the group perform 32 different songs from 11 albums during the pair of concerts.
Metallica has been on the road promoting their latest release, "72 Seasons"; the band recorded the project at the group's HQ in San Rafael, CA in 2021 and 2022.
Get more details and stream "Fuel" live from Detroit here.
Metallica Stream Rare Los Angeles Performance Of 'Fight Fire With Fire' - 2023 In Review
Metallica's 'Nothing Else Matters' Surpasses One Billion Streams - 2023 In Review
Metallica Share 'Master Of Puppets' Video From Historic Concert
The Metallica Report Podcast Launched - 2023 In Review
Motley Crue Going Old School With New Music- Black Sabbath Releasing Tony Martin Era Box Set in May- more
Paul Stanley Names The Best and Worst KISS Albums- AC/DC's 50th Anniversary Celebrated By Insider On Beyond The Thunder- more
Quick Flicks: Billy Idol - Stateline: Live at the Hoover Dam (Blu-ray)
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Wyoming Ice Festival
Rock Reads - Queen, Fleetwood Mac, David Bowie and Sammy Hagar
3 - Rockin' the Ritz: NYC 1988
Motley Crue Going Old School With New Music
Black Sabbath Releasing Tony Martin Era Box Set in May
Stryper Announce First To Hell With The Amps - The Unplugged Tour Date
Def Leppard Go Behind The Scenes Of The World Tour's Japanese Shows
Metallica Share Video Of 'Fuel' From Detroit Concert
Poison Frontman Bret Michaels Diagnosed With Skin Cancer - 2023 In Review
AC/DC Played First Show In 7 Years At Power Trip Festival - 2023 In Review
KISS Sued For Wrongful Death By Guitar Tech's Widow - 2023 In Review