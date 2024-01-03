Dolly Parton And Miley Cyrus Duet On 'Wrecking Ball' - 2023 In Review

Dolly Parton And Miley Cyrus Duet On 'Wrecking Ball' was a top 23 story of Oct 2023: (True Public Relations) Dolly Parton has released the latest track from her upcoming Rockstar album (November 17th) - a powerful duet of "Wrecking Ball" with her fairy goddaughter, Miley Cyrus. The dynamic pair first performed the track on Miley's New Year's Eve Party which aired live on NBC.

"When I heard 'Wrecking Ball' I almost wept in my car. When it started into the chorus it hit me like a wrecking ball! I thought how great can a song be and how great can Miley Cyrus be? I thought, I have to have that song on my rock album and I have to have Miley sing it with me! I love it and I hope you do!" -Dolly Parton

Parton's Rockstar album is one of the most highly anticipated projects of 2023. The album has already produced chart-topping hits including the original song "Bygones (feat. Rob Halford)" which reached No. 1 on the Billboard Rock Digital Songs chart and Parton's original song, "World on Fire," which also reached the No. 1 Billboard Rock Digital Songs chart the month of its release. Also, recently released was the classic "Let It Be" - including a roster of Rock legends -- Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Peter Frampton and Mick Fleetwood as well as "What's Up? (feat. Linda Perry)" featuring Linda Perry. Dolly is set to perform the Halftime Show Live at the Dallas Cowboys' Thanksgiving Day game against the Washington Commanders.

