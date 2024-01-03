Sammy Hagar Believes Dysfunction Preventing Eddie Van Halen Tribute Show - 2023 In Review

Photo by antiMusic's Rob Grabowski Photo by antiMusic's Rob Grabowski

Sammy Hagar Believes Dysfunction Preventing Eddie Van Halen Tribute Show was a top 23 story of Oct 2023: Former Van Halen frontman Sammy Hagar says that he is disappointed that dysfunction in the band has reportedly prevented the suggested tribute concert to late guitarist Eddie Van Halen from happening.

The Red Rocker was asked if he thinks the special concert will ever take place during a new interview with the Rock Of Nations With Dave Kinchen And Shane McEachern podcast.

He responded, "As far as the tribute goes, I'm so disappointed how they've handled everything, including when I left the band, what they did, and that. I don't know, the dysfunction in that band. When I was in the band the first nine years, we got along like fricking brothers and sisters and we were happy together and one big family. Things went wrong. Drugs and alcohol are a bad thing when it turns ugly, and it's just never been the same.

"And for them not to have done something for Eddie Van Halen, the greatest guitar player in the world, the greatest rock musician, I'm telling you... It's ugly, but it's not my job."

Sammy went on to explain how he and former Van Halen bassist Michael Anthony play tribute to Eddie while performing with The Circle, "Mike and I are doing our thing and we're gonna go out next year again. I'm gonna do this as long as I can. I don't know how much longer I can sing those songs and sing my own songs and go out and jump around on stage and do a great show, performance.

"So as long as I can do it, I've gotta keep doing it. But I think we just keep adding more Van Halen songs to the set; that's what we're doing. Mikey sang 'Ain't Talkin' 'Bout Love' last night. We're serving the Van Halen stuff up pretty good."

