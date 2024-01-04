Tommy Emmanuel Announces U.S. Tour Dates

(SRO) Coming off a dynamic 2023 which saw the release of his acclaimed collaborations album Accomplice Two, a Grammy nomination, and "Lifetime Achievement" Award from The National Guitar Museum, Tommy Emmanuel is starting 2024 where he brilliantly shines-on the stage-with his infectious guitar virtuosity and charismatic personality.

Between January 10-February 2, the acoustic guitarist extraordinaire, composer, and global touring artist will headline shows in the UK (with support act Molly Tuttle), Ireland (with Mike Dawes) and Paris (with Clive Carroll) before returning to the US on February 20 in Tulsa, OK.

Tommy's Grammy nomination (in the Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella category) is for "Folsom Prison Blues" by The String Revolution Featuring Tommy Emmanuel that was produced by Grammy winning producer (and Johnny Cash's son), John Carter Cash.

See his U.S. tour dates below (with support acts Rob Ickes and Trey Hensley)

Tuesday, February 20 - Tulsa, OK - Cox Business Convention Center

Wednesday, February 21 - Salina, KS - Stiefel Theatre for the Performing Arts

Friday, February 23 - Denver, CO - Paramount Theatre

Saturday, February 24 - Grand Junction, CO - Avalon Theatre

Monday, February 26 - Salt Lake City, UT - Rose Wagner Theater

Tuesday, February 27 - Boise, ID - Egyptian Theatre

Wednesday, February 28 - Spokane, WA - Martin Woldson Theater at the Fox

Friday, March 1 - Seattle, WA - Moore Theatre

Saturday, March 2 - Bend, OR - Tower Theatre

Sunday, March 3 - Grants Pass, OR - Rogue Theatre

Monday, March 4 - Portland, OR - Newmark Theatre

Tuesday, March 5 - Eureka, CA - Arkley Center for the Performing Arts

Wednesday, March 6 - Redding, CA - The Cascade Theatre

Thursday, March 7 - Campbell, CA - Heritage Theatre

Friday, March 8 - Bakersfield, CA - Buck Owens' Crystal Palace

Saturday, March 9 - Santa Barbara, CA - UC Santa Barbara: Campbell Hall

Sunday, March 10 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues Anaheim

Tuesday, May 7 - Durham, NC - The Carolina Theatre of Durham

Wednesday, May 8 - Richmond, VA - Carpenter Theatre

Friday, May 10 - Gettysburg, PA - The Majestic Theatre

Saturday, May 11 - Newton, NJ - The Newton Theatre

Sunday, May 12 - Westhampton Beach, NY - Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center

Tuesday, May 14 - Lebanon, NH - Lebanon Opera House

Wednesday, May 15 - New London, CT - Garde Arts Center

Thursday, May 16 - Lexington, MA - Cary Hall

Friday, May 17 - Albany, NY - The Egg

Saturday, May 18 - Port Chester, NY - The Capitol Theatre

Sunday, May 19 - McKees Rocks, PA - Roxian Theatre

Tuesday, May 21 - Buffalo, NY - Asbury Hall

Wednesday, May 22 - Hamilton, ON - FirstOntario Performing Arts Centre

Thursday, May 23 - Oshawa, ON - Regent Theatre

