Tommy Emmanuel Announces U.S. Tour Dates

(SRO) Coming off a dynamic 2023 which saw the release of his acclaimed collaborations album Accomplice Two, a Grammy nomination, and "Lifetime Achievement" Award from The National Guitar Museum, Tommy Emmanuel is starting 2024 where he brilliantly shines-on the stage-with his infectious guitar virtuosity and charismatic personality.
Between January 10-February 2, the acoustic guitarist extraordinaire, composer, and global touring artist will headline shows in the UK (with support act Molly Tuttle), Ireland (with Mike Dawes) and Paris (with Clive Carroll) before returning to the US on February 20 in Tulsa, OK.
Tommy's Grammy nomination (in the Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella category) is for "Folsom Prison Blues" by The String Revolution Featuring Tommy Emmanuel that was produced by Grammy winning producer (and Johnny Cash's son), John Carter Cash.
See his U.S. tour dates below (with support acts Rob Ickes and Trey Hensley)
Tuesday, February 20 - Tulsa, OK - Cox Business Convention Center
Wednesday, February 21 - Salina, KS - Stiefel Theatre for the Performing Arts
Friday, February 23 - Denver, CO - Paramount Theatre
Saturday, February 24 - Grand Junction, CO - Avalon Theatre
Monday, February 26 - Salt Lake City, UT - Rose Wagner Theater
Tuesday, February 27 - Boise, ID - Egyptian Theatre
Wednesday, February 28 - Spokane, WA - Martin Woldson Theater at the Fox
Friday, March 1 - Seattle, WA - Moore Theatre
Saturday, March 2 - Bend, OR - Tower Theatre
Sunday, March 3 - Grants Pass, OR - Rogue Theatre
Monday, March 4 - Portland, OR - Newmark Theatre
Tuesday, March 5 - Eureka, CA - Arkley Center for the Performing Arts
Wednesday, March 6 - Redding, CA - The Cascade Theatre
Thursday, March 7 - Campbell, CA - Heritage Theatre
Friday, March 8 - Bakersfield, CA - Buck Owens' Crystal Palace
Saturday, March 9 - Santa Barbara, CA - UC Santa Barbara: Campbell Hall
Sunday, March 10 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues Anaheim
Tuesday, May 7 - Durham, NC - The Carolina Theatre of Durham
Wednesday, May 8 - Richmond, VA - Carpenter Theatre
Friday, May 10 - Gettysburg, PA - The Majestic Theatre
Saturday, May 11 - Newton, NJ - The Newton Theatre
Sunday, May 12 - Westhampton Beach, NY - Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center
Tuesday, May 14 - Lebanon, NH - Lebanon Opera House
Wednesday, May 15 - New London, CT - Garde Arts Center
Thursday, May 16 - Lexington, MA - Cary Hall
Friday, May 17 - Albany, NY - The Egg
Saturday, May 18 - Port Chester, NY - The Capitol Theatre
Sunday, May 19 - McKees Rocks, PA - Roxian Theatre
Tuesday, May 21 - Buffalo, NY - Asbury Hall
Wednesday, May 22 - Hamilton, ON - FirstOntario Performing Arts Centre
Thursday, May 23 - Oshawa, ON - Regent Theatre
