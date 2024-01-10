.

Metallica Stream Master Of Puppets From Debut Saudi Arabia Performance

Bruce Henne | 01-10-2024
(hennemusic) Metallica is streaming video of a performance of "Master Of Puppets" from the band's first-ever concert in Saudi Arabia. The December 14 appearance saw the group headline the opening night of the three-day Soundstorm Festival in Riyadh.

The appearance also marked Metallica's final concert date of 2023 as part of its ongoing M72 World Tour; the group has been on the road promoting its latest release, "72 Seasons", which they recorded at their own HQ in San Rafael, CA in 2021 and 2022.

The California band will resume the live series with two shows in Munich, Germany in late May. Metallica is also sharing video of a performance of "The Unforgiven" from the Riyadh event; check out footage of both songs here.

