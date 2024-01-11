Caligula's Horse Reveal 'The Stormchaser' Video

(Royal Ave) Caligula's Horse have released a music video for "The Stormchaser," the 3rd track from their forthcoming album, "Charcoal Grace," which is set to arrive on January 26th.

Lead guitarist Sam Vallen had this to say, "The Stormchaser is about the divide we all saw through the pandemic. How, rather than banding together to overcome the challenge of those years, many chose to serve themselves at the expense of their community and their society. Watching this, as we all did, was a humbling and infuriating experience, and it has lingered in all of us.

"Musically, The Stormchaser is quite different from those we've revealed so far from Charcoal Grace, emphasising space, dynamics, and timbre with a particular focus on the emotional range of Jim Grey's vocal."

Related Stories

News > Caligula's Horse