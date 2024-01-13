Umphrey's McGee Recruit Huey Lewis For David Bowie's 'Let's Dance'

(IVPR) Opening with a perfectly replicated doo-wop vocal stack, Umphrey's McGee's latest release, a ripping cover of David Bowie's "Let's Dance," finds the Chicago-based veterans of the improv-rock scene sticking closely to the original wax from Bowie's 1983 album of the same name. But this new version has a ringer that could've never been dreamed up those 41 years ago: the incomparable Huey Lewis on lead vocals. Little did the band and Lewis know that it would be his last recording session before Meniere's disease and hearing loss forced him to stop singing after a lengthy, iconic career.

"It was a real thrill to sing this with the Umphrey's guys," says Lewis. "I have been a fan from the first time I heard them, and was keen to join them for this tune." Longtime fans of the band will know Lewis and Umphrey's have an exciting history of their own with Lewis first joining the band on their 2006 album, Safety In Numbers-check them out promoting the album with "Women, Wine, and Song" on Jimmy Kimmel almost two decades ago.

Additionally, another longtime UM collaborator, Jeff Coffin (Dave Matthews Band, Bela Fleck & The Flecktones), adds his iconic saxophone touches to this version of "Let's Dance," originally recorded for Howard Stern's David Bowie Tribute on SiriusXM. "I still can't believe that we actually got to collaborate with these two musical powerhouses on one of my favorite David Bowie tunes of all time," says Umphrey's Mcgee guitarist and singer, Brendan Bayliss. "I remember seeing the video for 'Let's Dance' for the first time on MTV when I was a kid, probably right before or right after one of the many hits Huey Lewis and The News had out at the same time. Getting a chance to record the song with Huey is a dream come true."

