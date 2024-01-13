Umphrey's McGee Recruit Huey Lewis For David Bowie's 'Let's Dance'

(IVPR) Opening with a perfectly replicated doo-wop vocal stack, Umphrey's McGee's latest release, a ripping cover of David Bowie's "Let's Dance," finds the Chicago-based veterans of the improv-rock scene sticking closely to the original wax from Bowie's 1983 album of the same name. But this new version has a ringer that could've never been dreamed up those 41 years ago: the incomparable Huey Lewis on lead vocals. Little did the band and Lewis know that it would be his last recording session before Meniere's disease and hearing loss forced him to stop singing after a lengthy, iconic career.
"It was a real thrill to sing this with the Umphrey's guys," says Lewis. "I have been a fan from the first time I heard them, and was keen to join them for this tune." Longtime fans of the band will know Lewis and Umphrey's have an exciting history of their own with Lewis first joining the band on their 2006 album, Safety In Numbers-check them out promoting the album with "Women, Wine, and Song" on Jimmy Kimmel almost two decades ago.
Additionally, another longtime UM collaborator, Jeff Coffin (Dave Matthews Band, Bela Fleck & The Flecktones), adds his iconic saxophone touches to this version of "Let's Dance," originally recorded for Howard Stern's David Bowie Tribute on SiriusXM. "I still can't believe that we actually got to collaborate with these two musical powerhouses on one of my favorite David Bowie tunes of all time," says Umphrey's Mcgee guitarist and singer, Brendan Bayliss. "I remember seeing the video for 'Let's Dance' for the first time on MTV when I was a kid, probably right before or right after one of the many hits Huey Lewis and The News had out at the same time. Getting a chance to record the song with Huey is a dream come true."
Motley Crue Reveal First Show Of The Year And Tease Announcement- Warzone Guitarist Hospitalized From House Fire Injuries- more
Disturbed And Heart's Ann Wilson Share 'Don't Tell Me' Video- The Black Crowes Share First Song From First New Album in 15 Years- Ace Frehley- more
Van Morrison - Accentuate the Positive
Sites and Sounds: On the Blue's New Horizons Cruise
Hot In The City: Winter Concerts in Arizona - Aaron Lewis, G3 and More
Saxon - Hell, Fire and Damnation
Motley Crue Reveal First Show Of The Year And Tease Announcement
Warzone Guitarist Hospitalized From House Fire Injuries
Scott Stapp Talks Possible New Music From Creed
The Black Crowes' Chris Robinson Looks Back And Forward With Audacy
Asking Alexandria Marking 'Blue Monday' With 'Dark Void'
Kenny Chesney Wrapping Up Work On New Album
Cattle Decapitation And Carnifex Announce Chaos & Carnage Tour
On This Day In Rock: Jason Newsted Explains Exit From Metallica