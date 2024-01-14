Queen Revive Fan Favorite On The Greatest Live

(hennemusic) Queen revive a fan favorite on the latest episode of the weekly series The Greatest Live. Over the past decade, Queen + Adam Lambert tours have treated fans to rare performances of cult songs that never featured on the vintage setlists of the '70s and '80s. For Japan's Summer Sonic Festival 2014, the band unleashed this high-energy take on "I Was Born To Love You," earning a hero's welcome from a nation that holds the song close to its heart.

'Too many hits' is a problem most bands would kill for. But while the Queen setlists of the '70s and '80s practically wrote themselves, the post-millennium has seen the modern lineup explore less familiar corners of the catalogue live.

To Western audiences, "I Was Born To Love You" is a cult gem, first released on Freddie Mercury's 1985 solo album, "Mr. Bad Guy", then reworked for Queen's posthumous 1995 release, "Made In Heaven."

But with Queen + Adam Lambert heading to Japan next month for the continuing Rhapsody Tour, this week's footage from Summer Sonic Festival 2014 is a timely reminder that, to Far Eastern fans, "I Was Born To Love You" is up there with the greatest hits.

