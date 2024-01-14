Scotty McCreery 'Can't Pass the Bar'

() Scotty McCreery is kicking off 2024 by giving fans new music, as his boisterous track "Can't Pass the Bar" that is now available via major streaming services along with an accompanying lyric video.

"I grew up loving '90s country music, especially the barn burning songs. I wanted one of my own, so I got together with some of my buddies and we wrote it," said McCreery. "Can't wait to perform this song live on the Cab in a Solo Tour."

Written by McCreery, Brent Anderson, Cale Dodds, and Frank Rogers and produced by Rogers, Derek Wells, and Aaron Eshuis, the rollicking ode to the working man finds McCreery celebrating a long week with a trip to the bar with his buddies.

When the long week's paychecks are cashed

Where we gonna spend it, buddy you ain't gotta ask

When the neon lights are kicking on, all of us are heading

To a home away from home

We don't look like much but we're pretty damn smart

For some good ole boys that can't pass the bar

The new music follows a blockbuster 2023 for the country crooner. He released his current radio single "Cab in a Solo," which garnered him the most first-week adds at country radio (120) of his career and is moving quickly up the charts, currently in the Top 20 on both Mediabase (#17) and Billboard (#20). He was inducted to the North Carolina Music Hall of Fame, joining previously inducted artists like Eric Church, Charlie Daniels, Andy Griffith, Ronnie Milsap, Thelonious Monk, Nina Simone, James Taylor, Randy Travis and more. And in December, one of his country music heroes, Garth Brooks, invited him to join the Grand Ole Opry, an honor that McCreery has dreamed about since he was a kid.

McCreery launches his 2024 headlining Cab in a Solo Tour later this month, where he will be joined by Anne Wilson as direct support as well as Greylan James and Noah Hicks on select dates. The tour, produced by Live Nation, will kick-off at Hobart Arena in Troy, OH on Jan. 26, 2024, and trek across the U.S. with stops in Atlanta, Philadelphia, Boston and more.

Tickets for the Cab in a Solo Tour are on sale now at ScottyMcCreery.com. The first three shows are almost sold out, so fans should get their tickets now.

Cab in a Solo Tour Dates:

1/26/2024 Troy OH Hobart Arena +^

1/27/2024 Shipshewana IN Blue Gate Performing Arts Center^

2/1/2024 Durham NC Durham Performing Arts Center +^

2/2/2024 Atlanta GA Coca-Cola Roxy+^

2/3/2024 Chattanooga TN Soldiers and Sailors Auditorium +^

2/8/2024 Brookings SD Dacotah Bank Center +^

2/9/2024 Des Moines IA Vibrant Music Hall+^

2/10/2024 Omaha NE Steelhouse +^

2/22/2024 Independence MO Cable Dahmer Arena +#

2/23/2024 Norman OK Riverwind Casino

2/29/2024 Philadelphia PA The Met +#

3/1/2024 Boston MA MGM Music Hall at Fenway +#

3/2/2024 Syracuse NY Landmark Theatre +#

3/14/2024 Johnstown PA 1st Summit Arena +#

3/15/2024 Wallingford CT Toyota Oakdale Theatre +#

3/16/2024 Schenectady NY Proctors Theatre +#

+ Anne Wilson

^Greylan James

#Noah Hicks

