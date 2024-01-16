Staind Take 'Here and Now' To No. 1

(KB) Staind is celebrating their second #1 single from their latest album, Confessions of the Fallen. Staind's latest single, "Here and Now" follows debut single "Lowest In Me" to the top of the Active Rock chart, marking the second #1 from the new album - the band's first in twelve years.

"Here and Now" is classic Staind - a powerful, emotionally charged ballad that touches deep in the soul. The accompanying video perfectly conveys the sentiment of the song, as it explores the joy and pain of real-life moments that shape us all.

See Staind live on tour beginning April 18 in St Augustine, FL and on the Tailgate Tour with special guests Seether, Saint Asonia and Tim Montana, kicking off April 22 in Brandon, MS.

STAIND 2024 TOUR DATES:

April 18 St Augustine, FL @ St Augustine Amphitheatre

April 19 Tamps, FL @ Amalie Arena

April 20 Orlando, FL @ Central Florida Fair Grounds

April 22 Brandon, MS @ Brandon Amphitheatre *

April 23 Franklin, TN @ FirstBank Amphitheater *

April 25 Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center / WDHA's Rock the Rock Fest

April 26 Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena / 98 Rock Spring Thing

April 27 Worcester, MA @ DCU Center / The Big Gig III

April 30 Portland, ME @ Cross Insurance Arena *

May 1 Reading, PA @ Santander Arena *

May 3 Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum / HOG FEST

May 4 St Paul, MN @ XCEL Energy Center / 93X Twin City Takeover

May 5 Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena *

May 7 Waukee, IA @ Vibrant Music Hall *

May 9 Grand Rapids, MI @ The Van Andel Arena *

May 11 N. Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Coliseum *

May 12 Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena *

May 14 Orange Beach, AL @ The Wharf Ampitheater *

May 15 Pelham, AL @ Oak Mountain Ampitheatre *

May 18 Columbus, OH @ Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival

*TAILGATE TOUR w/ Seether, Saint Asonia & Tim Montana

