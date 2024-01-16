The String Cheese Incident Reveal Initial 2024 Tour Dates

(BH) Following a momentous New Year's Eve run in Oakland, CA, The String Cheese Incident's 30th anniversary year kicks off with the Texas Eclipse Festival on April 6th.

That will be followed by a newly announced run of East Coast shows beginning May 16 in Charlottesville, VA, followed by festival stops at Summer Camp's new Solshine Reverie in Chillicothe, IL, and CaveJam at The Caverns in Pelham, TN.

2023 saw The String Cheese Incident - Bill Nershi (guitar, vocals), Michael Kang (guitar, mandolin, violin, vocals), Keith Moseley (bass, vocals), Michael Travis (drums, vocals), Kyle Hollingsworth (keys, vocals), and Jason Hann (percussion, programming), release their newest album Lend Me a Hand - a poignant yet high-spirited reflection on love, loss, and resilience, and emerged as SCI coped with such life-changing events as the sudden death of their close friend Jesse Aratow (a member of their management team for most of the band's history). As they dreamed up a batch of songs firmly centered on their storytelling, the band joined forces with Brad Cook (Bon Iver, Hiss Golden Messenger, Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, Waxahatchee), a producer whose distinct vision helped SCI to fully embrace the album's rootsy simplicity.



The String Cheese Incident on Tour

April 6 @ Texas Eclipse | Burnet, TX

May 16 @ Ting Pavilion | Charlottesville, VA

May 17 @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena | Atlantic City, NJ

May 18 @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway | Boston, MA

May 19 @ State Theatre | Portland, ME

May 21 @ Stage AE | Pittsburgh, PA

May 23-24 @ Solshine Reverie | Chillicothe, IL

May 25-26 @ CaveJam at The Caverns | Pelham, TN

BOLD = newly announced

