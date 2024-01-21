Alien Ant Farm Stream New Single 'So Cold'

(Big Picture Media) Alien Ant Farm have released a brand new song today called "So Cold," which is taken from their upcoming album ~mAntras~ to be released April 26, 2024.
The track's title is fitting after the band's musical hibernation. It calls to the fans who have been around since the beginning, with classic Alien Ant Farm guitar riffs leading fans into a blistering chorus.
~mAntras~ comes after a decade-long hiatus and finds the band re-energized and ready to take on the world. As the band says in a joint statement "the new album might not be for the faint of heart, but it might be for the heart broken..."
The newest installment of songs flexes moments of intricate metal, to haunting acoustic ballads that might make Ray Lamontagne shiver. The band continues "If you're an Alien Ant Farm fan true and true, you won't be disappointed, and if you're just a visitor from another planet, we hope you enjoyed your extra terrestrial visit."
~mAntras~ Tracklisting
1. The Wrong Things
2. Last dAntz
3. Fade
4. No. 1
5. Storms Over
6. So Cold
7. What Am I Doing
8. Prosperous Futures
9. Glasses
10. Everything She wAnts
11. ~mAntras~
