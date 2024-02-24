Alien Ant Farm Share New Song 'Fade'

(BPM) Alien Ant Farm have released another new single from their upcoming album ~mAntras~ to be released April 24, 2024 through Megaforce Records. "Fade" is now available to stream on all digital platforms.
"If you're looking for classic AAF ingredients, "Fade" is well represented," says guitarist Terry Corso. "With urgently swung rhythms and heart felt, to the point lyrics, this track brings the bands creative history with the DeLeo brothers into the present and future."
The song follows the release of "So Cold", the band's first new song since their musical hiatus, which can also be found on the new album. Watch the video for that track here and stream the new song "Fade" below:
