Alien Ant Farm Deliver 'So Cold' Video

Alien Ant Farm have released the official music video for their brand new single "So Cold", which is the first taste of new music from the band's upcoming new album ~mAntras~ that be released April 24, 2024 through Megaforce Records.

Big Picture Media sent over these details: ~mAntras~ is a record that will not only challenge your preconceptions of the band, but will also firmly reassert their place in the world. The band's sixth full-length, it was shaped by personal change and growth, and it represents as close to a new beginning as a band first formed in 1996 can get. At the same time, it's not a record that dismisses and disregards the past. Far from it. A record of deep contemplation, ~mAntras~ was born out of various trials and tribulations-its songs don't just take the listener on a musical journey, but, as its title suggests, also on a personal and spiritual one.

Alien Ant Farm have encountered a lot of adversity since blowing up in 2001 with two iconic songs-first their own composition, "Movies", and then their classic, generation-defining cover of Michael Jackson's "Smooth Criminal"-but none more so between the release of Always And Forever and this record. It's no surprise, then, that a lot of it has been captured on the 11 tracks that make up ~mAntras~. As guitarist Terry Corso puts it: "Growing up, divorce, children, family, death, band break-ups, surgeries, illness, health-everything is in this record. It's literally a product of all the f***ing sh*t, good and bad, that we went through."

All of it, though, was channeled into crafting the most confident and self-assured album of the band's career ("The manure makes the flower grow," quips vocalist Dryden Mitchell). And despite the false start, when Alien Ant Farm felt they could pick things up again in terms of making new music, they did just that. What's more, they found themselves thoroughly reinvigorated and re-inspired. Older and wiser and no longer as eager to please the music industry, the band really leaned into what it meant to be themselves on this album.

