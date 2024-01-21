David Kushner Releases New Song 'Skin And Bones'

(Big Hassle Media) David Kushner releases his long-teased new track "Skin and Bones." Kushner shares, "Skin and Bones captures the electric tension of desire and redemption, exploring the thin line between ecstasy and salvation in the duality of love." An accompanying music video will follow the track's release.

David looks forward to 2024 with his first three festivals of the year announced last week: Hangout Festival from May 17, Boston Calling on May 24, and Bonnaroo on June 14.

Last year, Kushner went from breakthrough artist to certified-platinum hitmaker with major career milestones including over 1 billion streams on the track "Daylight," two headline tours, and his TV debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Other high marks include 13.7 billion Tik Tok views, a million new Instagram followers, and a show with Dermot Kennedy in Ireland.

Related Stories

News > David Kushner