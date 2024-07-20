David Kushner Reveals 'Sweet Oblivion' Video

(BHM) David Kushner surprises fans with his new single and video "Sweet Oblivion." His debut album The Dichotomy arrives August 30 via Miserable Music Group.
The video, directed by Erik Rojas (Dillon Francis, TROYBOI), is a compilation of stunningly rendered disaster scenes. Meteor strikes, wildfires, and tempests crumble the manmade and natural worlds alike. As people and animals flee, Kushner stands among the chaos serenading the freeing nothingness of oblivion with his signature baritone.
It is an insightful reminder that everything in the world will disappear eventually. Both deeply personal and profoundly universal, "Sweet Oblivion" is a taste of the meditations on human struggles to come on The Dichotomy.
He said of the album, "This project has been a long time coming and I'm excited I finally get to share it with all of you. I wanted to depict humankind's struggle between light and darkness. It's something that all of us feel in our own way, and certainly something I feel daily. I want people to understand that there are always two sides to everything, with two forces at play. Recognizing this reality is the first step towards finding true purpose in the struggle."
