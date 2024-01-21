Sleep Token Announce North American Spring Tour

Sleep Token have announced that they will be hitting the road this spring for a North American headline tour that will feature support from Empire State Bastard.
Following their appearance at Sick New World in Las Vegas on April 27th, the band will launch the headline trek on April 30th in Phoenix, AZ at the Arizona Financial Theatre.
The new Teeth Of God Tour follows the group's completely sold-out North American trek last fall that they launched in support of their new studio album, "Take Me Back To Eden". See the new dates below with tickets going on sale to the general public this coming Friday, January 26th at 10am local time.
SLEEP TOKEN Teeth Of God Tour Dates:
4/27 - Las Vegas, NV - Sick New World*
4/30 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre
5/1 - Albuquerque, NM - Revel
5/3 - Austin, TX - H-E-B Center at Cedar Park
5/4 - Dallas, TX - Toyota Music Factory
5/6 - Tampa, FL - Yuengling Center
5/7 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy
5/8 - Asheville, NC - ExploreAsheville.com Arena
5/10 - St. Louis, MO - The Factory
5/12 - Denver, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre
5/14 - Des Moines, IA - Vibrant Music Hall
5/15 - Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed
5/16 - Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed
5/18 - Columbus, OH - Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival*
5/19 - Pittsburgh, PA - Petersen Events Center
5/20 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met Philadelphia
5/22 - New York City, NY - Radio City Music Hall
5/24 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway
5/25 - Montreal, QC - Place Bell
5/27 - Toronto, ON - Massey Hal
5/28 - Toronto, ON - Massey Hall
*Festival Appearance
