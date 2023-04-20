Sleep Token Release 'DYWTYLM' Video

(Atom Splitter) Sleep Token have today released new single "DYWTYLM." Offering something entirely different from what we've heard thus far, you can watch the official video now.

With fan worship more intense than ever, and worldwide interest and intrigue growing at runaway speed, studio album No. 3, Take Me Back To Eden, will be released on May 19 via Spinefarm.

Take Me Back To Eden (an hour-plus of music across 12 distinctive tracks) is Part 3 of a trilogy, a spectacular chapter-closer in the ongoing Sleep Token saga - a saga that kicked off in earnest with debut album, Sundowning (2019).

Eden features probably the heaviest moments thus far recorded by Sleep Token (i.e. "Vore" and "The Summoning"), along with some of the most immediate and certainly the most emotional (i.e. "Aqua Regia" and "DYWTYLM"), with a slew of other tones, textures, and tangents touched on in-between.

TMBTE sees Sleep Token boldly re-confirming a true love of the epic (the title track is eight minutes plus), whilst further exploring and developing those elements that keep the music removed from any kind of pack, howling at a moon that's all its own.

TAKE ME BACK TO EDEN TRACK LISTING:

"Chokehold"

"The Summoning"

"Granite"

"Aqua Regia"

"Vore"

"Ascensionism"

"Are You Really Okay?"

"The Apparition"

"DYWTYLM"

"Rain"

"Take Me Back To Eden"

"Euclid"

