Sleep Token Release 'DYWTYLM' Video

(Atom Splitter) Sleep Token have today released new single "DYWTYLM." Offering something entirely different from what we've heard thus far, you can watch the official video now.
With fan worship more intense than ever, and worldwide interest and intrigue growing at runaway speed, studio album No. 3, Take Me Back To Eden, will be released on May 19 via Spinefarm.
Take Me Back To Eden (an hour-plus of music across 12 distinctive tracks) is Part 3 of a trilogy, a spectacular chapter-closer in the ongoing Sleep Token saga - a saga that kicked off in earnest with debut album, Sundowning (2019).
Eden features probably the heaviest moments thus far recorded by Sleep Token (i.e. "Vore" and "The Summoning"), along with some of the most immediate and certainly the most emotional (i.e. "Aqua Regia" and "DYWTYLM"), with a slew of other tones, textures, and tangents touched on in-between.
TMBTE sees Sleep Token boldly re-confirming a true love of the epic (the title track is eight minutes plus), whilst further exploring and developing those elements that keep the music removed from any kind of pack, howling at a moon that's all its own.
TAKE ME BACK TO EDEN TRACK LISTING:
"Chokehold"
"The Summoning"
"Granite"
"Aqua Regia"
"Vore"
"Ascensionism"
"Are You Really Okay?"
"The Apparition"
"DYWTYLM"
"Rain"
"Take Me Back To Eden"
"Euclid"
Sleep Token Announce U.S. Fall Headline Rituals Tour
Pearl Jam Tour- Motley Crue To Headline NFL Draft Concert Series- Pink Floyd Commemorate The Dark Side Of The Moon At Total Solar Eclipse Event- more
Foo Fighters Announce New Album- Motley Crue in The Studio With Bob Rock- Staind Release Single- Roger Waters Livestream- more
Greta Van Fleet Announce Tour- Linkin Park Top Rock Chart- Why Avenged Sevenfold Turned Down Metallica Tour- Neal Schon- more
Record Store Day Is on the Way!
Sites and Sounds: George Jones Tribute Concert
The Kinks - The Journey - Part 1
On The Record: Just the Hits Edition - The Police, Bryan Adams, Roxy Music and Little River Band
Pearl Jam Announce 2023 U.S. Tour Dates
Anthrax Cancel Summer 2023 European Tour
Rush Star Alex Lifeson's Envy Of None To Release New EP
Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds Reveal 'Council Skies' Video
Leon Russell's Intimate Recording Of 'A Song For You' Gets An Official Music Video
Agnostic Front Announce Special Record Store Day Release
David Bowie Convention Announce 2023 Speakers
Gentle Giant's 'Interview' Steven Wilson Remix Set For Release