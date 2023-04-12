Sleep Token Announce U.S. Fall Headline Rituals Tour

(Atom Splitter) With fan worship more intense than ever, and worldwide interest and intrigue growing at runaway speeds, Sleep Token have announced their Fall 2023 U.S. headline tour.

The "Rituals" tour kicks off on September 9 in Philadelphia and runs through October 5 in Anaheim. Sleep Token will also appear at several key fall festivals, including Blue Ridge Rock Festival, Louder Than Life, and Aftershock, with even more to be announced shortly.

Sleep Token are ascending to even bolder new heights with their third album Take Me Back To Eden, set for release on May 19 via Spinefarm. The album sees Sleep Token boldly re-confirming a true love of the epic (the title track is eight minutes plus), while further exploring and developing those elements that keep the music removed from any kind of pack, howling at a moon that's all its own.

SLEEP TOKEN ON TOUR:

9/8 - Alton, VA - BLUE RIDGE ROCK FEST*

9/9 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer

9/10 - New York, NY - Webster Hall

9/12 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

9/13 - Baltimore, MD - Ram's Head Live

9/15 - Detroit, MI - The Cathedral at The Masonic

9/17 - Minneapolis, MN - The Myth

9/19 - Dallas, TX - Studio at The Factory

9/20 - Oklahoma City, OK - Tower Theatre

9/22 - St. Louis, MO - Hawthorn

9/23 - Louisville, KY - LOUDER THAN LIFE*

9/25 - Denver, CO - The Ogden Theatre

9/26 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

9/28 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory

9/29 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory

9/30 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox Market

10/1 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theatre

10/3 - San Diego, CA - The Observatory NP

10/4 - Los Angeles, CA - The El Rey Theatre

10/5 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues

10/7 - Sacramento, CA - AFTERSHOCK*

*FESTIVAL DATES

