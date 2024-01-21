.

The Plot In You Get 'Closure' With New Video

01-21-2024
The Plot In You Get 'Closure' With New Video

The Plot In You have premiered a music video for their brand new track "Closure". The song comes from their forthcoming EP 'Vol. 2', which is set for release on Friday, May 3 (via Fearless Records).

The band explained the inspiration for the new track, "'Closure' is about the intricacies of loss and separation. Hoping the best for a loved one but being unable to continue on with their presence in your life."

The new EP will following last week's release of 'Vol. 1', which features the hit tracks "Divide", "Left Behind", and "Forgotten" that have amassed nearly 40 million streams on Spotify alone and 3.5 million views on YouTube and counting. Stream the "Closure' Video below:

Related Stories
The Plot In You Get 'Closure' With New Video

The Plot In You Unplug For 'Left Behind'

Neil Young Plotting Crazy Horse Barn Tour

News > The Plot In You

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Motley Crue's Reunion Crossed Age Boundaries- Ben Bruce Leaves Asking Alexandria- Papa Roach Joined By Chris Daughtry For 'Scars'- more

David Lee Roth Mocks Sammy Hagar With 'The Ballad Of Popsicle Sam'- Dolly Parton Expands Rock Star Album For Her Birthday- more

Reviews

The Blues: 2023 Wrap-Up Part 1: Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band, Jason Ricci and the Bad Kind, More

On The Record: Spotlight on Craft Recordings (Collective Soul, Social Distortion, More)

Asking Alexandria - Dark Void

Van Morrison - Accentuate the Positive

Robin Trower - Joyful Sky

Latest News

Motley Crue's Reunion Crossed Age Boundaries

Ben Bruce Leaves Asking Alexandria

Spoken Recruit Korn's Brian 'Head' Welch For 'Anymore'

The Plot In You Get 'Closure' With New Video

The Libertines Deliver 'Shiver' Video

Alien Ant Farm Stream New Single 'So Cold'

Cory Marks Delivers 'A Different Kind Of Year'

Big Wolf Band Announce New Album With 'Empire and a Prayer' Video