The Plot In You Get 'Closure' With New Video

The Plot In You have premiered a music video for their brand new track "Closure". The song comes from their forthcoming EP 'Vol. 2', which is set for release on Friday, May 3 (via Fearless Records).
The band explained the inspiration for the new track, "'Closure' is about the intricacies of loss and separation. Hoping the best for a loved one but being unable to continue on with their presence in your life."
The new EP will following last week's release of 'Vol. 1', which features the hit tracks "Divide", "Left Behind", and "Forgotten" that have amassed nearly 40 million streams on Spotify alone and 3.5 million views on YouTube and counting. Stream the "Closure' Video below:
