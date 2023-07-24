.

The Plot In You Unplug For 'Left Behind'

07-23-2023

(Atom Splitter) The Plot In You - Landon Tewers [vocals], Josh Childress [guitar], Ethan Yoder [bass], and Michael Cooper [drums] - have shared the visualizer for "Left Behind (Acoustic)."

The original version is one of the heaviest songs in the band's catalog, but this stripped down take is just gorgeous. Last year, the band's 2018-released single "FEEL NOTHING" was officially certified Gold by the RIAA.

The song is a digital success story that still streams over 2 million times and has enjoyed an exciting beyond-viral moment on TikTok. The track appears on the band's album DISPOSE.

