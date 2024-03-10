The Plot In You Unleash 'Don't Look Back' Video

(Cosa Nostra) The Plot In You have released their crushingly-heavy latest banger "Don't Look Away" and the accompanying official music video.
Prior to today, the band released "Closure", which is climbing the charts and rising into the Top 40 at Active Rock radio. Both tracks can be found on the band's forthcoming EP 'Vol. 2', out on Friday, May 3rd (via Fearless Records).
Speaking about "Don't Look Away", vocalist Landon Tewers shared: "'Don't Look Away' is a collection of thoughts and feelings about the human experience living in our current world. Dealing with one's personal convictions and strife while comparing the suffering of others."
