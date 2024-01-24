.

Guns N' Roses Reveal A.I. Video For 'The General'

Guns N' Roses have premiered a music video for their brand-new single "The General." The cinematic clip notably stands out as the band's first-ever A.I.-powered music video.

According to the announcement, the video for "The General" intercuts 20 live vignettes with an A.I.-animated psychedelic visual trip. Between the concert footage, it dives into the subconscious of a young boy who stares down the monsters of dark childhood memories, blurring worlds in the process.

The result is unlike anything the band has done before and continues a longstanding historic tradition of bold visuals from Guns N' Roses. To bring this vision to life, Guns N' Roses collaborated with Dan Potter-Creative Director of London-based creative studio Creative Works.

This was a collaboration between real designers and artificial designers, and the inspiration came from within the band. Watch the video below:

Guns N' Roses Reveal A.I. Video For 'The General'

