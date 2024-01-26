Wolfgang Shares Birthday Tribute To His Father Eddie Van Halen

Eddie Van Halen's son Wolfgang Van Halen took to social media to pay tribute to his father, to mark what would have been the famed guitar legend's 69th birthday.

Wolfgang wrote: "I wish you were here so I could give you a big hug, go to dinner, celebrate it with you and make a dumb joke about it being your 69th birthday. Just regular sh*t. I miss hearing you laugh. I miss laughing with you. It's the little things.

"I'll do my best to keep a smile on my face and think of you today. But then again, that's not very different than any other day so far without you. I love and miss you more than you could ever possibly know. Happy Birthday, Pop".

