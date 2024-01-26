Eddie Van Halen's son Wolfgang Van Halen took to social media to pay tribute to his father, to mark what would have been the famed guitar legend's 69th birthday.
Wolfgang wrote: "I wish you were here so I could give you a big hug, go to dinner, celebrate it with you and make a dumb joke about it being your 69th birthday. Just regular sh*t. I miss hearing you laugh. I miss laughing with you. It's the little things.
"I'll do my best to keep a smile on my face and think of you today. But then again, that's not very different than any other day so far without you. I love and miss you more than you could ever possibly know. Happy Birthday, Pop".
Mammoth WVH Rock Jimmy Kimmel Live
David Lee Roth Rants Against Wolfgang Van Halen
Wolfgang Van Halen's Mammoth WVH To Rock Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Eddie Van Halen Cried When He Met Billie Joe Armstrong
Wolfgang Shares Birthday Tribute To His Father Eddie Van Halen- Peter Frampton And Joe Bonamassa Team Up On Humble Pie Classic - more
David Lee Roth Rants Against Wolfgang Van Halen- Ozzy Osbourne and Pearl Jam To Be Honored At 2024 Clio Music Awards- more
The Blues: 2023 Wrap Up Part 2: Mike Zito and Albert Castiglia, Johnny Winter and more
Sites and Sounds: It's Tulsa Time!
Root 66: Year End Wrap Up Part 1
The Blues: 2023 Wrap-Up Part 1: Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band, Jason Ricci and the Bad Kind, More
On The Record: Spotlight on Craft Recordings (Collective Soul, Social Distortion, More)
Wolfgang Shares Birthday Tribute To His Father Eddie Van Halen
Peter Frampton And Joe Bonamassa Team Up On Humble Pie Classic 'Four Day Creep'
Bayside Share New Song 'Castaway' And Announce North American Tour
Mammoth WVH Rock Jimmy Kimmel Live
REO Speedwagon's 'Live at Moondance Jam' Concert To Premiere on AXS TV
Dion Teams With Danielle Nicole For 'I Aim To Please'
Black Sabbath and Led Zeppelin Won Grammys On This Day In Rock 2014
Behind The Album: The House & Home and Suntitle's Split