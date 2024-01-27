Emo Orchestra Recruit Escape The Fate For Spring Tour

(Big Picture Media) Emo Orchestra have announced dates for their Spring 2024 tour with Escape the Fate. The tour follows the success of their inaugural run with Hawthorne Heights last year.

Pairing the rock band's live performance with a full professional orchestra arrangement, Escape The Fate will be performing their hits along with some of the most beloved emo classics from My Chemical Romance, New Found Glory, Panic! At The Disco and more.

"We are so grateful to have been invited by EO to participate in this tour, we have been on the road almost 20 years now so to do something this different and special is very exciting for us as artists and we hope it's just as exciting for you. I can't wait to meet and perform with a full orchestra and not only play our songs but some classic personal favorites of mine from other artists, don't forget to dress fancy. Thank you, EO" - Craig Mabbitt / Escape the Fate

The special event made for emo lovers and orchestra aficionados alike offers a one of a kind, amplified sensory experience for even the most seasoned concert goers.

The nationwide run kicks off on April 17 in Cincinnati, with stops to follow in Boston, Los Angeles, Washington D.C., and more. Tickets are on sale now. See the dates below:

Emo Orchestra W/ Escape The Fate Tour Dates

4/17/2024 Cincinnati, OH - Brady Center

4/18/2024 Flint, MI - Capitol Theatre

4/19/2024 Cleveland, OH - TempleLive at Cleveland Masonic

4/20/2024 Carteret, NJ - Carteret Performing Arts Center

4/22/2024 Boston, MA - The Wilbur

4/23/2024 Glenside, PA - Keswick Theatre

4/25/2024 Troy, NY - Troy Savings Bank Music Hall

4/26/2024 Rome, NY - Rome Capitol Theatre

4/27/2024 Patchogue, NY - Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts

4/28/2024 Washington, DC - The Fillmore

4/30/2024 Augusta, GA - Miller Theater

5/02/2024 Charleston, SC - Charleston Music Hall

5/03/2024 Clearwater, FL- Bilheimer Capitol Theater

5/04/2024 Fort Lauderdale, FL - The Parker

5/05/2024 Orlando, FL - Plaza Live

5/07/2024 Jacksonville, FL - Florida Theatre

5/09/2024 San Antonio, TX - Tobin Center for the Performing Arts

5/10/2024 Austin, TX - ACL Live at Moody Theater

5/11/2024 Plano,TX - Lexus Box Garden at Legacy Hall

5/12/2024 Wichita, KS - Orpheum Theatre

5/16/2024 Phoenix, AZ - Celebrity Theatre

5/18/2024 Los Angeles, CA - Orpheum Theatre

5/22/2024 Sacramento, CA - Crest Theatre

5/24/2024 Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

