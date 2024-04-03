Escape The Fate and Emo Orchestra Launching Spring Tour

(FTW) Escape The Fate and Emo Orchestra have announced Spring 2024 tour dates. Pairing the band's lauded live performance with a full orchestra arrangement, the powerful show will embark on a 24-date tour kicking off on April 17 in Cincinnati, OH at The Andrew J Brady Music Center. Two days after the tour kickoff on 4/19, the band releases the Deluxe Edition of their most recent album, OUT OF THE SHADOWS.

Escape The Fate will be performing their own hits as well as some of the most beloved nostalgic emo anthems by My Chemical Romance, New Found Glory, Panic! At The Disco, and more accompanied by the Emo Orchestra. "We are so grateful to have been invited by EO to participate in this tour, we have been on the road almost 20 years now so to do something this different and special is very exciting for us as artists and we hope it's just as exciting for you. I can't wait to meet and perform with a full orchestra and not only play our songs but some classic personal favorites of mine from other artists, don't forget to dress fancy. Thank you, EO" - Craig Mabbitt (vocals)

The Deluxe Edition of OUT OF THE SHADOWS contains brand new songs like the first single. "Dearly Departed" (featuring Bert McCracken of The Used). The single got an incredible reception upon its 3/15 release and the tour will be the first time it is played live. Other new tracks like "Half Breed," "Feral" and "Weight of the World" accompany "Out of the Shadows" - the title track that the original version lacked. The band is excited to road-test these new tracks in the USA, as they did at Knotfest Australia and at their most recent show in Hawaii.

4/17/24- Cincinnati, OH- Brady Center

4/18/24- Flint, MI- Capitol Theatre

4/19/24- Cleveland, OH- Masonic

4/20/24- Carteret, NJ- Carteret Performing Arts Center

4/22/24- Boston, MA- The Wilbur

4/23/24- Glenside, PA- Keswick Theatre

4/25/24- Troy, NY- Troy Music Hall

4/26/24- Rome, NY- Rome Capitol Theatre

4/27/24- Patchogue, NY- Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts

4/28/24- Washington, DC- Fillmore Theater

4/30/24- Augusta, GA- Miller Theater

5/2/24- Charleston, SC- Charleston Music Hall

5/3/24- Clearwater, FL- Capitol Theater

5/4/24- Fort Lauderdale, FL- The Parker

5/5/24- Orlando, FL- Plaza Live

5/7/24- Jacksonville, FL- Florida Theatre

5/9/24- San Antonio, TX- Tobin Center for the Performing Arts

5/10/24- Austin, TX- ACL Live at Moody Theater

5/11/24- Plano, TX- Lexus Box Garden at Legacy Hall

5/12/24- Wichita, KS- Orpheum Theatre

5/13/24- Omaha, NE- Admiral Theater

5/14/24- Denver, CO- Mission Ballroom

5/16/24- Phoenix, AZ- Celebrity Theatre (in the round 1/2 house)

5/17/24- Garden Grove, CA- Garden Amp

5/18/24- Los Angeles, CA- Orpheum Theatre

5/21/24- Fresno, CA- Tower Theater

5/22/24- Sacramento, CA- Crest Theatre

5/24/24- Portland, OR- Roseland Theater

5/26/24- Seattle, WA- Benaroya Hall

Related Stories

Emo Orchestra Recruit Escape The Fate For Spring Tour

Escape The Fate Stream New Album 'Out Of The Shadows'

Escape The Fate Announce Out Of The Shadows Tour

Escape The Fate Go 'Low' With New Single

News > Escape The Fate