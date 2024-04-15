Emo Orchestra With Escape the Fate Spring Tour Kicks Off This Week

(Big Picture Media) Emo Orchestra's spring 2024 tour featuring Escape the Fate will be kicking off it's nationwide run this week in Cincinnati. Created by Ben and Kristen Mench-Thurlow, Emo Orchestra offers a one of a kind live experience bringing the emo hits of your youth back to the stage, with a touch of adult elegance. The tour follows the success of their inaugural run with Hawthorne Heights last year.

Pairing the rock band's live performance with a full orchestra arrangement, the nostalgic show will be coming to a city by you. Made for emo lovers and orchestra aficionados alike, Emo Orchestra was designed to appeal to the genre's growing audience, from newer to OG fans alike, while keeping the root of the genre authentic and empowered. The occasion offers an amplified sensory experience in a way that has never been seen before, creating new memories for even the most seasoned concert goers.

Escape The Fate will be performing their own hits as well as some of the most beloved emo anthems by My Chemical Romance, New Found Glory, Panic! At The Disco, and more accompanied by the Emo Orchestra.

"We are so grateful to have been invited by EO to participate in this tour, we have been on the road almost 20 years now so to do something this different and special is very exciting for us as artists and we hope it's just as exciting for you. I can't wait to meet and perform with a full orchestra and not only play our songs but some classic personal favorites of mine from other artists, don't forget to dress fancy. Thank you, EO" - Craig Mabbitt / Escape the Fate

There will be a VIP experience that includes a pre-show Q&A meet & greet with Escape The Fate and the conductor along with your own exclusive "This War Is Ours" sheet music signed by the band, an exclusive Emo Orchestra patch, commemorative laminate, can of Escape The Fate x Dead Sled Coffee cold brew and early access to the venue and merchandise.

Emo Orchestra W/ Escape The Fate Tour Dates

4/17/2024 Cincinnati, OH - Brady Center

4/18/2024 Flint, MI - Capitol Theatre

4/19/2024 Cleveland, OH - TempleLive at Cleveland Masonic

4/20/2024 Carteret, NJ - Carteret Performing Arts Center

4/22/2024 Boston, MA - The Wilbur

4/23/2024 Glenside, PA - Keswick Theatre

4/25/2024 Troy, NY - Troy Savings Bank Music Hall

4/26/2024 Rome, NY - Rome Capitol Theatre

4/27/2024 Patchogue, NY - Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts

4/28/2024 Washington, DC - The Fillmore

4/30/2024 Augusta, GA - Miller Theater

5/02/2024 Charleston, SC - Charleston Music Hall

5/03/2024 Clearwater, FL- Bilheimer Capitol Theater

5/04/2024 Fort Lauderdale, FL - The Parker

5/05/2024 Orlando, FL - Plaza Live

5/07/2024 Jacksonville, FL - Florida Theatre

5/09/2024 San Antonio, TX - Tobin Center for the Performing Arts

5/10/2024 Austin, TX - ACL Live at Moody Theater

5/11/2024 Plano,TX - Lexus Box Garden at Legacy Hall

5/12/2024 Wichita, KS - Orpheum Theatre

5/16/2024 Phoenix, AZ - Celebrity Theatre

5/18/2024 Los Angeles, CA - Orpheum Theatre

5/22/2024 Sacramento, CA - Crest Theatre

5/24/2024 Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

