Journey Change 'Don't Stop Believin' For 49ers at NFC Championship Game

Veteran rockers Journey changed things up during their half time performance of one of their signature hits to cheer on their home team at the NFC playoff game on Sunday.

The band, founded in San Francisco, changed the lyric to their song "Don't Stop Believin'" to "Just a city boy, born and raised in south Detroit," to San Francisco to cheer on the 49ers in the game, who were ironically taking on the Detroit Lions.

Aside from "Don't Stop Believin'", Journey also performed their hit songs "Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)", "Be Good To Yourself", "Any Way You Want It" during the half time set.

The 49ers went on to win the game with a score of 34 to 31 and will advance to the Super Bowl to face the Kansas City Chiefs. Check out video of Journey's performance via local radio station 107.7 The Bone's Instagram here.

