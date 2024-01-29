Ozzy Osbourne Teamed With Justin Bieber For Super Bowl Ad On This Day in Rock 2011

Ozzy Osbourne had a big story on this Day in Rock back in 2011 when it was revealed that teamed up with then teen popstar Justin Bieber to star in a Best Buy commercial for the Super Bowl.

According to Gibson, Best Buy said the pairing of Osbourne and Bieber marks an attempt to raise the company's profile as an Internet technology expert and service provider, while still maintaining its reputation as a consumer-friendly retailer.

"Justin Bieber is the biggest star out there, but that's not why he's in the spot," said Drew Panayiotou, Best Buy's marketing chief. "He symbolically represents something important to the brand message." Check it out below

