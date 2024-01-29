.

Ozzy Osbourne Teamed With Justin Bieber For Super Bowl Ad On This Day in Rock 2011

01-29-2024
Ozzy Osbourne Teamed With Justin Bieber For Super Bowl Ad On This Day in Rock 2011

Ozzy Osbourne had a big story on this Day in Rock back in 2011 when it was revealed that teamed up with then teen popstar Justin Bieber to star in a Best Buy commercial for the Super Bowl.

According to Gibson, Best Buy said the pairing of Osbourne and Bieber marks an attempt to raise the company's profile as an Internet technology expert and service provider, while still maintaining its reputation as a consumer-friendly retailer.

"Justin Bieber is the biggest star out there, but that's not why he's in the spot," said Drew Panayiotou, Best Buy's marketing chief. "He symbolically represents something important to the brand message." Check it out below

Related Stories
Zakk Wylde Recruits Cody Jinks, Rival Sons, Clutch For Berzerkus Festival

Ozzy Osbourne Teamed With Justin Bieber For Super Bowl Ad On This Day in Rock 2011

Ozzy Osbourne and Pearl Jam To Be Honored At 2024 Clio Music Awards

Ozzy Osbourne Plans Two Shows To Say Goodbye

Ozzy Osbourne Music School In The Works

News > Ozzy Osbourne

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Descendents, The Vandals, Dead Kennedys, Black Flag Lead Punk In The Park American Road Trip- Red Hot Chili Peppers- more

Journey Change 'Don't Stop Believin' For 49ers at NFC Championship Game- Zakk Wylde Recruits Cody Jinks, Rival Sons, Clutch For Berzerkus Festival- more

Reviews

MorleyView: Desmond Child

The Blues: 2023 Wrap Up Part 2: Mike Zito and Albert Castiglia, Johnny Winter and more

Sites and Sounds: It's Tulsa Time!

Root 66: Year End Wrap Up Part 1

The Blues: 2023 Wrap-Up Part 1: Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band, Jason Ricci and the Bad Kind, More

Latest News

Descendents, The Vandals, Dead Kennedys, Black Flag Lead Punk In The Park American Road Trip

Red Hot Chili Peppers and Alanis Morissette Lead Minnesota Yacht Club Festival Lineup

Velvet Chains Give Elvis Classic A Hard Rock Makeover

Knocked Loose Announce Spring Headline Tour

Brit Floyd Announce 2024 P-U-L-S-E Tour

Riverside partners with Lost In Ohio to pursue One LP release

Thrash Metal Project Tributes' NASCAR Legend Dale Earnhardt

Emerson, Lake & Powell The Complete Collection Box Set Coming