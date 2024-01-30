Brit Floyd Announce 2024 P-U-L-S-E Tour

(SRO) Brit Floyd will kick off their 2024 P-U-L-S-E World Tour-Celebrating the 30th Anniversary of Pink Floyd's Division Bell + Greatest Hits-with an initial 41-date North American trek launching February 29 in Hamilton, ON (Canada).
The tour's first leg will include stops in New York City (March 15, The Palladium), Boston (March 24, Orpheum), and multiple nights in Milwaukee and Atlantic City before wrapping April 24 in Memphis at the Orpheum Theatre; some performances will include special guests Harry Waters and Durga McBroom.
A second run of dates will follow from May-July and includes an already sold-out show at Red Rocks Amphitheater in Colorado (additional details are TBA). BRIT FLOYD will then head overseas for shows in Europe and UK in the fall. This monumental celebration of musical history-presented by Palladium Entertainment-will commemorate the 30th Anniversary of Pink Floyd's iconic album, The Division Bell.
Pink Floyd, an unparalleled pioneer in the world of progressive and psychedelic rock, left an indelible mark on the music industry with their groundbreaking sound and captivating live performances. The Division Bell, released in 1994, is a testament to their mastery, and three decades later, its enduring impact continues to resonate with fans old and new.
Brit Floyd P-U-L-S-E is not just a tour; it's a journey through time, a tribute to the timeless artistry of Pink Floyd. Known for their unwavering dedication to recreating the magic of Pink Floyd's music, BRIT FLOYD is the perfect ensemble to honor The Division Bell. Audiences can expect a breathtaking audiovisual experience that pays homage to the original band's unique blend of music and visual effects.
P-U-L-S-E will captivate fans with a stunning setlist, featuring tracks from The Division Bell, as well as beloved classics from Pink Floyd's extensive discography. Expect to be transported to the heart of Pink Floyd's universe, complete with a state-of-the-art light show, immersive visuals, and the ethereal sounds that define a generation.
To mark the 30th anniversary of The Division Bell, BRIT FLOYD's P-U-L-S-E tour promises to be an unforgettable experience for Pink Floyd enthusiasts and music lovers alike. Whether you're a devoted fan of the original band or a newcomer to their mesmerizing sounds, this tour is a must-see event that will leave you in awe.
Thursday, February 29 - Hamilton, ON - FirstOntario Concert Hall (Canada) -
Saturday, March 2 - Montreal, QC - Place Des Arts (Canada) -
Sunday, March 3 - Portland, ME - Merrill Auditorium - w/ Durga McBroom
Monday, March 4 - Portland, ME - Merrill Auditorium - w/ Durga McBroom
Tuesday, March 5 - Burlington, VT - Flynn Center - w/ Durga McBroom & Harry Waters
Thursday, March 7 - Pittsburgh, PA - Benedum Center - w/ Harry Waters
Friday, March 8 - Pittsburgh, PA - Benedum Center - w/ Harry Waters
Saturday, March 9 - Baltimore, MD - Lyric Opera House - w/ Harry Waters
Sunday, March 10 - Washington, D.C. - Warner Theatre - w/ Harry Waters
Tuesday, March 12 - Hershey, PA - Hershey Theatre - w/ Harry Waters
Thursday, March 14 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount - w/ Harry Waters
Friday, March 15 - New York, NY - The Palladium - w/ Harry Waters
Saturday, March 16 - Wallingford, CT - Oakdale Theatre - w/ Harry Waters
Sunday, March 17 - Providence, RI - Veterans Memorial Auditorium - w/ Harry Waters
Tuesday, March 19 - Rochester, NY - Auditorium Theatre -
Wednesday, March 20 - Buffalo, NY - Kleinhans Music Hall -
Friday, March 22 - Bethlehem, PA - Wind Creek Event Center -
Saturday, March 23 - Bethlehem, PA - Wind Creek Event Center -
Sunday, March 24 - Boston, MA - Orpheum -
Tuesday, March 26 - Syracuse, NY - Crouse Hinds Theatre -
Wednesday, March 27 - Erie, PA - Warner Theatre -
Friday, March 29 - Atlantic City, NJ - Sound Waves Theater -
Saturday, March 30 - Atlantic City, NJ - Sound Waves Theater -
Monday, April 1 - Johnstown, PA - 1st Summit Arena -
Tuesday, April 2 - Toledo, OH - Huntington Center -
Wednesday, April 3 - Grand Rapids, MI - DeVos Performance Hall -
Friday, April 5 - Milwaukee, WI - Riverside Theater -
Saturday, April 6 - Milwaukee, WI - Riverside Theater -
Sunday, April 7 - Waukegan, IL - Genesee Theatre -
Tuesday, April 9 - Indianapolis, IN - Murat Theatre -
Wednesday, April 10 - South Bend, IN - Morris Performing Arts Center -
Thursday, April 11 - Detroit, MI - Fox Theatre -
Saturday, April 13 - Columbia, SC - Township Auditorium -
Sunday, April 14 - Savannah, GA - Johnny Mercer Theatre -
Tuesday, April 16 - Jacksonville, FL - Florida Theatre -
Wednesday, April 17 - Daytona Beach, FL - Peabody Auditorium -
Friday, April 19 - Estero, FL - Hertz Arena -
Saturday, April 20 - Miami, FL - Fillmore at Jackie Gleason Theater -
Sunday, April 21 - Clearwater, FL - Ruth Eckerd Hall -
Tuesday, April 23 - Pensacola, FL - Saenger Theatre -
Wednesday, April 24 - Memphis, TN - Orpheum Theatre -
