Metallica's Lars Ulrich Fear For Rock's Future On This Day in Rock 2014

Metallica's Lars Ulrich made news on this Day in Rock back in 2014 when he shared his fears for the future of rock and metal because he was not sure where the future stars of the tomorrow would come from.
Lars took part in a Reddit Ask Me Anything session and said this of the future, "I think it would be so awesome if there was a band that come along and shook it all up again. I just don't know who.
"I think the coolest band for me in the last couple years is Baroness. I also love Norwegian band Kvelertak. But I just don't know if any of these bands can take it to those heights, unfortunately."
He also said of the band's famed legal battle against the filesharing platform Napster, "I don't regret taking on Napster - but I do find it odd how big of a part of our legacy it has become to so many people. To me it's more like a footnote."
