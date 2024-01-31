Sublime, 311, Goldfinger, Story of the Year To Rock Brightside Music Festival

(A-M Media) Brew Ha Ha Productions has announced the initial music lineup for the first-ever BRIGHTSIDE Music Festival, presented by WJRR-FM, on Saturday, April 27 at Central Florida Fairgrounds in Orlando, Florida.

Summer comes early with the good-time vibes of the BRIGHTSIDE music lineup that includes Sublime, 311, Goldfinger, Story of the Year, Face To Face, Save Ferris, Unwritten Law, Zebrahead and more.

BRIGHTSIDE will include one of the first announced festival appearances for the recently reunited Sublime--featuring original members Bud Gaugh and Eric Wilson together with Jakob Nowell (son of original singer Bradley Nowell)--and comes one week after the band's Coachella performance. Sublime has sold over 18 million albums in the U.S., and their genre-defining music and cultural influence is stronger today than ever before.

In addition, the festival will offer craft beer sampling as a $10 add-on purchase, showcasing the best local, regional, and national craft beer, hard seltzer, and cider.

Tickets for BRIGHTSIDE go on sale Friday, February 2 at 10:00 AM ET at www.BRIGHTSIDEFEST.com. General Admission tickets start at $69 plus fees and VIP tickets start at $199 plus fees. VIP tickets provide access to designated areas with shade, upgraded restrooms and a VIP Bar. Doors open at Noon for this all-ages destination event.

Event co-producer Cameron Collins of Brew Ha Ha Productions said, "This is one of those events you just get that feeling, something special is about to happen. The stars aligned perfectly on this festival and I'm absolutely stoked to be doing this with Sublime, 311, Goldfinger and the whole lineup in Orlando, Florida. The energy from the crowd singing along to every word at this one is going to be electrifying! This is an exciting time for Brew Ha Ha Productions!"

