Sublime Release New Single 'Feel Like That' Featuring Late Frontman Bradley Nowell

(BEC) Sublime announce the release of a new song titled "Feel Like That," marking the first original studio track to feature vocals by both the late Bradley Nowell and his son Jakob Nowell. Driven by the rhythm section of founding members Eric Wilson and Bud Gaugh, Sublime entrusted Scott Woodruff of Stick Figure to add his vocal style and production to the track. With the blend of old and new, father and son, "Feel Like That" delivers a fresh sound with elements of the classic Sublime vibe. "Feel Like That" is produced by Grammy award-contributing producers Stick Figure and Johnny Cosmic along with longtime Sublime collaborator Michael "Miguel" Happoldt.

"This song came about in an organic way. My uncles and I always want to collab with artists in different modern music scenes. But hearing my own voice on a track side by side with my dads voice really feels like the classic Sublime sound stepping into the modern era. SoCal music is my family's pride and joy and our family is getting bigger everyday. 'Feel Like That' captures this new sentiment and we want it to be the first of many. Who wants to join the family next?" - Jakob Nowell

"Good things come to those who wait... and wait...and wait...awe hell, we've been waiting too damn long!!! Now hear this!!! This is the good sh*t that make you 'FEEL LIKE THAT!'" - Bud Gaugh

"It's always great to hear Bradley's voice, but having Jake's voice on there makes it even sweeter." - Eric Wilson

"Sublime is who inspired me to make music, being a part of this track is a full circle moment in so many ways. From the vault to the people, this one's been a long time coming!" - Stick Figure

In early 2024 Sublime announced that original members Bud Gaugh and Eric Wilson were reuniting with Jakob Nowell, son of late singer Bradley Nowell, as their new front man. The trio officially debuted their new lineup at Coachella, garnering rave reviews from press and fans across the world, solidifying the next chapter of Sublime with Jakob Nowell at the helm.

Sublime will continue performing live throughout 2024 at select music festivals across North America.

2024 Sublime Tour Dates

June 1 - Virginia Beach, VA - Point Break Festival

June 8 - Pomona, CA - No Values Festival

July 5-7 - Marshfield, MA - Levitate Music and Arts Festival

July 20 - San Diego, CA - San Diego Bayfest

July 26 - Denver, CO - Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

July 27 - Greenwood Village, CO - Summer Greens 2024

August 10 - Truckee, CA - Truckee Music Festival

September 27 - Ocean City, MD - Oceans Calling Festival

September 29 - Huntsville, AL - South Star Music Festival

December 11-15 - Riviera Maya, MX - Closer To The Sun Festival

