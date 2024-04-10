Sublime with Rome To Livestream Final Concert at Red Rocks

(The Press House) Sublime with Rome is set to deliver their final, electrifying performance at the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Saturday, April 27, 2024. This historic event marks not only the band's last-ever show at Red Rocks but also signals the end of touring and live performances for the legendary band after 2024.

Fans around the world will have the opportunity to witness this historic moment live on the premier streaming platform Veeps. Veeps All Access subscribers can access the shows for free as part of their subscription, otherwise tickets to the show are on sale for $14.99 at veeps.com.

Since its formation in 2010, Sublime with Rome has captivated fans worldwide with its signature brand of ska alternative punk, chart-topping albums, and hits like "Santeria," Badfish," and "What I Got." The band now embarks on their final bow at Red Rocks, a venue that they sold out previously in the summer of 2023. Last fall, Sublime with Rome officially welcomed their new drummer, Cleveland-based Joe Tomino of Dub Trio, and released a brand new EP, Tangerine Skies. Produced by Rome Ramirez, this EP also enlists the talents from a super roster of friends and family including Neal Avron, Left Coast Sound, Gabrial McNair, BSAMZ, and more.

Sublime with Rome: Live from Red Rocks will be available for free for Veeps All Access subscribers, or fans can buy an individual show ticket for $14.99 at veeps.com. The show will air live on April 27, 2024, at 8 pm MDT. The concert will remain available on Veeps for 12 months after the original airdate, with a 7-day rewatch window for individual ticket purchasers. Find more details and tickets here.

