Sublime To Rock Late Night TV

(BEC) Sublime will perform their hit single "Feel Like That" on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon July 8, marking the national television debut of their new lineup featuring original members Bud Gaugh and Eric Wilson with Jakob Nowell, son of the late Bradley Nowell, as front man.
"Feel Like That" is the first original studio track from Sublime in nearly 28 years featuring vocals by both the late Bradley Nowell and his son Jakob Nowell for the first time, and is produced by Grammy award-contributing producers Stick Figure, Johnny Cosmic and longtime Sublime collaborator Michael "Miguel" Happoldt. With over 10 million streams since its release, "Feel Like That" is currently #20 on the Alternative Radio Charts and climbing.
In early 2024 Sublime announced that original members Bud Gaugh and Eric Wilson were reuniting with Jakob Nowell, son of late singer Bradley Nowell, as their new front man. The trio officially debuted their new lineup at Coachella, garnering rave reviews from press and fans across the world, solidifying the next chapter of Sublime with Jakob Nowell at the helm.
Sublime will continue performing live throughout 2024 at select music festivals across North America. See a full list of dates below and visit sublimelbc.com/tour for details.
2024 Sublime Tour Dates
July 5-7 - Marshfield, MA - Levitate Music and Arts Festival
July 20 - San Diego, CA - San Diego Bayfest
July 26 - Denver, CO - Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
July 27 - Greenwood Village, CO - Summer Greens 2024
August 3 - Huntington Beach, CA - US Open of Surfing
August 10 - Truckee, CA - Truckee Music Festival
September 20-22 - Riot Fest - Chicago, IL
September 27 - Ocean City, MD - Oceans Calling Festival
September 29 - Huntsville, AL - South Star Music Festival
October 24-27 - Live Oak, FL - Suwannee Hulaween
December 11-15 - Riviera Maya, MX - Closer To The Sun Festival
Sublime Release New Single 'Feel Like That' Featuring Late Frontman Bradley Nowell
Sublime with Rome To Livestream Final Concert
Sublime with Rome Announce Their Final Album
Sublime With Rome Announces The Farewell Tour
Billy Morrison, Ozzy Osbourne and Steve Stevens' Take 'Crack Cocaine' To No. 1- Win Metallica Mexico City Trip With Seven Of Your Friends- more
AC/DC Back On U.S. Charts With Two Classic Songs- Guns N' Roses Star Shares Solo Single- Pearl Jam Cancel More Shows- more
Tim McGraw Wraps His Sold-Out ‘Standing Room Only’ Tour- Nashville Icon Rob McNelley Shares New Single 'Right Back To You' more
The Blues: Ladies Edition - Sue Foley, Bex Marshall and more
Battle of the Band: Burrito Brothers
Sites and Sounds: The Mountain USA Music Festival Coming to Gatlinburg, Tennessee
Live: The Pixies and Modest Mouse Rock Chicago
Caught In The Act: New Kids on the Block Live 2024
Win Metallica Mexico City Trip With Seven Of Your Friends
Iron Maiden Legend Paul Di'Anno Teases Depeche Mode Cover
Caleb Hyles Recruits Thousand Foot Krutch's Teerawk For 'UNPARALYZED'
Billy Morrison, Ozzy Osbourne and Steve Stevens' Take 'Crack Cocaine' To No. 1
Coldplay Premiere 'feelslikeimfallinginlove' Video
America to Release Never-Before-Heard Recordings from Live From The Hollywood Bowl 1975
Los Lonely Boys Share New Single From First Album in 11 Years