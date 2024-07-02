Sublime To Rock Late Night TV

(BEC) Sublime will perform their hit single "Feel Like That" on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon July 8, marking the national television debut of their new lineup featuring original members Bud Gaugh and Eric Wilson with Jakob Nowell, son of the late Bradley Nowell, as front man.

"Feel Like That" is the first original studio track from Sublime in nearly 28 years featuring vocals by both the late Bradley Nowell and his son Jakob Nowell for the first time, and is produced by Grammy award-contributing producers Stick Figure, Johnny Cosmic and longtime Sublime collaborator Michael "Miguel" Happoldt. With over 10 million streams since its release, "Feel Like That" is currently #20 on the Alternative Radio Charts and climbing.

In early 2024 Sublime announced that original members Bud Gaugh and Eric Wilson were reuniting with Jakob Nowell, son of late singer Bradley Nowell, as their new front man. The trio officially debuted their new lineup at Coachella, garnering rave reviews from press and fans across the world, solidifying the next chapter of Sublime with Jakob Nowell at the helm.

Sublime will continue performing live throughout 2024 at select music festivals across North America. See a full list of dates below and visit sublimelbc.com/tour for details.

2024 Sublime Tour Dates

July 5-7 - Marshfield, MA - Levitate Music and Arts Festival

July 20 - San Diego, CA - San Diego Bayfest

July 26 - Denver, CO - Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

July 27 - Greenwood Village, CO - Summer Greens 2024

August 3 - Huntington Beach, CA - US Open of Surfing

August 10 - Truckee, CA - Truckee Music Festival

September 20-22 - Riot Fest - Chicago, IL

September 27 - Ocean City, MD - Oceans Calling Festival

September 29 - Huntsville, AL - South Star Music Festival

October 24-27 - Live Oak, FL - Suwannee Hulaween

December 11-15 - Riviera Maya, MX - Closer To The Sun Festival

