Deap Vally Release Their Final Album And Share Farewell Tour Dates

(Clarion Call Media) Deap Vally have released their final record, a re-recorded version of their final album, entitled "SISTRIONIX 2.0," and they have also revealed their Live for the Last Time North American tour in February and March and in the UK and Europe in May/June.

The double LP will include demos, previously unreleased covers, re-recordings of limited release b-sides and rarities and more. Deap Vally have released "Ain't Fair (Deap Vally's Version)" taken from the album as a single.

Of the track, Lindsey Troy (vocals, guitar) says: "Ain't Fair" is such a tune. It's a groover and a banger. Some of my favourite Deap Vally lyrics. This song is one of the most underrated Deap Vally songs of all time. Somehow it got lost as a B side and we're so happy it's finally gonna see the light of day."

Troy says, "SISTRIONIX is just classic Deap Vally. It's so pure and raw. It really encapsulates an era - an era of dank, yeasty backstage rooms across the UK, of the endorphin rush of that first wave of success, of youthful drunken, wild nights, of the worldly adventures and the newness of it all."

The band celebrates the album's release with the announcement of their Live for the Last Time North American tour in February and March and in the UK and Europe in May/June. Deap Vally will perform a series of final concert appearances, where they will play SISTRIONIX in its entirety. The tour will kick off on February 8 in Atlanta, GA at Terminal West and will include shows in Nashville, Chicago, Philadelphia, New York City, Washington, D.C., Toronto, Austin, Los Angeles and more.

"We're just going to go to play as many places as we can and say farewell to everyone," Julie Edwards adds. "Though the band is playing live for the last time, the door is open to us to collaborate. Now we're all about re-establishing a workflow and connection around our friendship, after all we've shared together along the way."

Deap Vally Tour Dates

02.08 Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West #

02.09 Nashville, TN @ Basement East #

02.10 Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall #

02.11 St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club #

02.13 Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom #

02.14 Washington, D.C. @ Black Cat #

02.16 Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts #

02.17 New York NY @ Le Poisson Rouge #

02.18 Boston, MA @ Crystal Ballroom #

02.19 Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz

02.20 Toronto, ON @ Lee's Palace

02.22 Detroit, MI @ The Magic Bag

03.09 Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram *

03.15 Las Vegas, NV @ Backstage Bar + Billiards

03.16 Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

03.17 Denver, CO @ Marquis

03.18 Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

03.20 Austin, TX @ Mohawk ~

03.21 Dallas, TX @ Trees

03.20 - 03.24 Boise, ID @ Treefort Fest

04.18 Mexico City, MX @ Foro Indie Rocks!

support from

# Sloppy Jane

* Death Vally Girls

~ Ringo Deathstarr

Related Stories

Deap Vally Share Rolling Stones Cover To Announce Final Release

News > Deap Vally