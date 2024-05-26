Deap Vally Share 'It's My World' Video As Final EP Arrives

Rock duo Deap Vally have released a Darren Stein directed music video for their song "It's My World", to celebrate the release of their final EP, (ep)ilogue, which arrived last Friday on Deap Vally Records.

Stein had this to say, "I've always adored rock goddesses like Grace Jones, Siouxsie, Blondie, and Joan Jett, and Lindsey and Julie most definitely belong in that pantheon.

"'It's My World' struck me as such a celebratory proclamation of female empowerment, owning your greatness and embracing your unapologetic self. I loved the image of all kinds of people singing that anthemic chorus to the camera in a stripped-down way and channeling Deap Vally's ferociousness.

"And having a teenage hip hop dancing team in slo-mo intercut with Julie and Lindsey rocking out with all their hair and tassels flying felt very 'Sparkle Motion' done the Deap Vally way."

Related Stories

Deap Vally Release Their Final Album And Share Farewell Tour Dates

Deap Vally Share Rolling Stones Cover To Announce Final Release

News > Deap Vally