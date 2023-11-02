Deap Vally Share Rolling Stones Cover To Announce Final Release

(Clarion Call Media) On February 1, 2024 Los Angeles-based rock duo Deap Vally will release a re-recorded version of the band's debut LP and final release, entitled SISTRIONIX 2.0, on the band's own Deap Vally Records. The double LP will include demos, previously unreleased covers, re-recordings of limited release b-sides & rarities, and more.

Today Deap Vally is excited to share their cover of The Rolling Stones' "Ventilator Blues" along with its accompanying lyric video which was conceived and edited by the band's Julie Edwards and filmed by Anthony Ferrara and Dan Clarke over a 12 year period. The track is on all streaming platforms now for any playlist shares. "Ventilator Blues" is the latest track to be released from SISTRIONIX 2.0 and follows "Baby I Call Hell" (Deap Vally's Version) which was released earlier this year. The track was originally recorded in 2014 for a Rolling Stones compilation record, but their label at the time would not release them to appear on the record, so the recording got shelved.

On the track, Lindsey Troy says: "Covering "Ventilator Blues" was a special privilege to pay homage to one of the greatest and most seminal bands in the history of rock'n'roll. We recorded this song in 2014 and it has been in the vaults ever since, so I'm really glad it's finally seeing the light of day!"

On the song Julie Edwards adds: "'Ventilator Blues,' one of our favorite Rolling Stones songs, is a song about the inevitable end we are all hurtling towards, and we felt it was a perfect way to soundtrack the final chapter of Deap Vally. To assemble this video, I sifted through archival footage from twelve years of heavy riffs, sweat, and dream-fulfillment. This was a very cathartic exercise and I recommend it for anyone confronting the end of a project that meant everything to them. This video would not have been possible without the tireless efforts of videographer and director Anthony Ferrara, who filmed some of our earliest shows, and has continued to bear digital witness to us up until the present day.

To commemorate its swan-song moment, Deap Vally will perform a series of final concert appearances, where they will play SISTRIONIX in its entirety. The band will celebrate the 10th anniversary of the album with tour dates on the west coast this month and will play shows in the midwest and east coast in early 2024. The tour will begin in Lindsey Troy's hometown, San Diego on November 10 at the Casbah.

The band just added shows in Montreal, Toronto, Detroit & Dallas, plus a DJ sets have been added: QUASI (Janet Weiss of Sleater Kinney & Sam Coomes) at the Star Theater in Portland, julia,julia (coathangers, soft palms) at the Observatory in Santa Ana and mae powell at the August Hall show in San Francisco. A percentage of Deap Vally's Santa Ana merch sales will go to Studios for Schools, Julia Kugel and her husband Scott Montoya's non-profit foundation, that donates industry-standard production studios to high schools, offering all students equal access to a professional music and film education. L.A. Witch, Death Valley Girls, Sloppy Jane and Spoon Benders.

Troy says, "SISTRIONIX is just classic Deap Vally. It's so pure and raw. It really encapsulates an era - an era of dank, yeasty backstage rooms across the UK, of the endorphin rush of that first wave of success, of youthful drunken, wild nights, of the worldly adventures and the newness of it all."

"We're just going to go to play as many places as we can and say farewell to everyone," Julie Edwards adds. "Though the band is playing live for the last time, the door is open to us to collaborate. Now we're all about re-establishing a workflow and connection around our friendship, after all we've shared together along the way."

2023 finds Deap Vally reclaiming its legacy anew - even as the band concludes the journey it began just over a decade ago. Not long after a chance meeting in a knitting class, the duo of Julie Edwards (drums and vocals) and Lindsey Troy (guitar and vocals) unleashed Deap Vally's first release, 2012's ferocious "Gonna Make My Own Money" single, on the tiny U.K. indie, Ark Recordings. From that auspicious launch, Deap Vally went on to spawn three albums of powerful, idiosyncratic, maximally minimalist rock - SISTRIONIX (2013), Nick Zinner-produced FEMEJISM (2016), and MARRIAGE (2021) - that played by their own rules. That was in addition to the L.A.-based group's groundbreaking collaborations spanning the likes of Peaches, KT Tunstall, Jamie Hince and Soko, even an entire joint album recorded with Flaming Lips (DEAP LIPS, 2020) - all while sharing stages on numerous tours, shows, and festivals with Blondie, Garbage, Red Hot Chili Peppers, and Queens of the Stone Age, among other notables.

During this vibrant, turbulent era, however - as the music industry dropped new artist-unfriendly disruptions on the regular, all while daily life brought on challenges spanning pandemics to pregnancies - the members of Deap Vally found themselves struggling to fit into a now-obsolete recording and touring cycle. "That model isn't compatible with our current lives," Troy notes. "We found we just can't function as a traditional band anymore," Edwards continues. "It's time for both of us to explore motherhood and other avenues of our lives properly, rather than squeezing them into our artist's hustle."

"I'm so proud of all our records, and Julie and I have an uncanny creative relationship," Troy says. "It's hard to ever picture having that with someone else. After all that, ya never know what could happen! We need to find the balance where we can focus on the fun stuff, but have the freedom to make the music we love. We just felt it would be fitting to go out with a bang, not a whimper. I felt marking this occasion should be a cathartic process: healing deep wounds, reconnecting with old friends and collaborators - and falling in love with Deap Vally all over again." - Matt Diehl

