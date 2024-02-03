Metallica Launch Blackened Video Series 'The Blending Sessions'

Metallica have launched a new video series to promote their "Blackened Whiskey" called the "The Blending Sessions", with the release of the first two episodes and an introduction clip.
The band had this to say, "We're joining Blackened Master Distiller & Blender, Rob Dietrich, for 'The Blending Sessions,' an exclusive conversation series about whiskey, music, inspiration, and collaboration.
"With new episodes dropping weekly, we'll uncover details about our creative processes, shared passions, and the artistry behind our respective crafts. Check out the first two episodes, out now on blackenedwhiskey.com.
